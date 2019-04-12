Artist Sudarsan Pattnaik's Newest Sand Sculpture Urges People to Vote

My SandArt for #VoterAwareness with message “Your vote, Your Future” at Puri beach in Odisha.#Elections2019 pic.twitter.com/p0eCthaefv — Sudarsan Pattnaik (@sudarsansand) April 11, 2019

Using art to raise voter awareness, Odisha-based sand artist Sudarsan Pattnaik on Thursday created a sand art sculpture 'Your Vote, Your Future', urging people to cast their vote as the first phase of parliamentary elections got underway.The head of the Odisha Lalit Kala Akademi, Pattnaik took to Twitter to request "all voters to vote for nation's development".Taken against the Bay of Bengal, the photograph shows the sand art at the Puri beach, depicting the diverse people of India, an Electronic Voting Machine (EVM) and an inked finger showing the casting of vote.Sudarsan joined the number of artists and celebrities who have been asking citizens to exercise their right to vote at the Lok Sabha Elections this year.Sudarsan is easily the most famous sand artist in India, and he never misses the chance to create relevant sculptures by the beach during every occasion. From festivals to issues concerning the nation, everything is reflected in his art work.Social messages, wishes to celebrities on their birthday, and even the event of the return of Wing Commander Varthaman Abhinandan from Pakistani custody have been the subject of his work in the past.