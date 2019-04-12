English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Artist Sudarsan Pattnaik's Newest Sand Sculpture Urges People to Vote
Sand artist Sudarsan Pattnaik has made a sculpture on the Puri beach to urge people to exercise their voting rights at the Lok Sabha Elections 2019.
Image: Twitter
Loading...
Using art to raise voter awareness, Odisha-based sand artist Sudarsan Pattnaik on Thursday created a sand art sculpture 'Your Vote, Your Future', urging people to cast their vote as the first phase of parliamentary elections got underway.
The head of the Odisha Lalit Kala Akademi, Pattnaik took to Twitter to request "all voters to vote for nation's development".
Taken against the Bay of Bengal, the photograph shows the sand art at the Puri beach, depicting the diverse people of India, an Electronic Voting Machine (EVM) and an inked finger showing the casting of vote.
Sudarsan joined the number of artists and celebrities who have been asking citizens to exercise their right to vote at the Lok Sabha Elections this year.
Sudarsan is easily the most famous sand artist in India, and he never misses the chance to create relevant sculptures by the beach during every occasion. From festivals to issues concerning the nation, everything is reflected in his art work.
Social messages, wishes to celebrities on their birthday, and even the event of the return of Wing Commander Varthaman Abhinandan from Pakistani custody have been the subject of his work in the past.
The head of the Odisha Lalit Kala Akademi, Pattnaik took to Twitter to request "all voters to vote for nation's development".
My SandArt for #VoterAwareness with message “Your vote, Your Future” at Puri beach in Odisha.#Elections2019 pic.twitter.com/p0eCthaefv— Sudarsan Pattnaik (@sudarsansand) April 11, 2019
Taken against the Bay of Bengal, the photograph shows the sand art at the Puri beach, depicting the diverse people of India, an Electronic Voting Machine (EVM) and an inked finger showing the casting of vote.
Sudarsan joined the number of artists and celebrities who have been asking citizens to exercise their right to vote at the Lok Sabha Elections this year.
Sudarsan is easily the most famous sand artist in India, and he never misses the chance to create relevant sculptures by the beach during every occasion. From festivals to issues concerning the nation, everything is reflected in his art work.
Social messages, wishes to celebrities on their birthday, and even the event of the return of Wing Commander Varthaman Abhinandan from Pakistani custody have been the subject of his work in the past.
Loading...
Next Story Next Story
Also Watch
Also Watch
-
World Health Day | Chetan Bhagat On Dos & Don'ts Of Healthy Living
-
Monday 11 March , 2019
Eshan Hilal | Once Called A Prostitute, Now A Famous Belly Dancer
-
Friday 22 March , 2019
In Conversation With Richie Mehta & Shefali Shah on Netflix's Delhi Crime
-
Friday 22 March , 2019
Talking about Netflix's Delhi Crime with Rasika Dugal & Rajesh Tailang
-
Thursday 14 March , 2019
Made In Heaven's Arjun Mathur-Sobhita Dhulipala On Lavish Delhi Weddings
World Health Day | Chetan Bhagat On Dos & Don'ts Of Healthy Living
Monday 11 March , 2019 Eshan Hilal | Once Called A Prostitute, Now A Famous Belly Dancer
Friday 22 March , 2019 In Conversation With Richie Mehta & Shefali Shah on Netflix's Delhi Crime
Friday 22 March , 2019 Talking about Netflix's Delhi Crime with Rasika Dugal & Rajesh Tailang
Thursday 14 March , 2019 Made In Heaven's Arjun Mathur-Sobhita Dhulipala On Lavish Delhi Weddings
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Jio Vivo Cricket Offer: Benefits Worth Rs 10,000 on Vivo V15 And V15 Pro
- Laakhon Mein Ek Season 2 Review: Shweta Tripathi's Medical Journey is Unrewarding
- Albert Pinto Ko Gussa Kyun Aata Hai Movie Review: Daring Look at Societal Ills
- Ranveer Singh, Deepika Padukone's Photoshopped Image Promoting BJP Goes Viral
- Upcoming Citroen C5 Aircross SUV Gets 4-Star Euro NCAP Crash Test Rating
Photogallery
Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
- 01 d
- 12 h
- 38 m
- 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results