1-min read

Artist Who Drew Viral Portrait Of Sushant Singh Rajput And His Pet Fudge Opens Up About His Love For the Actor

Artist Sritam Banerjee, who painted a viral portrait of late actor Sushant Singh rajput with his pet dog fudge opened about his admiration for the late actor.

News18.com

Updated:June 23, 2020, 5:46 PM IST
Late actor Sushant Singh Rajput's untimely demise has left the nation grieving for him. While many people write heartwarming tributes for the actor or made realistic portraits in his memory, one art work went viral recently. It was a portrait of Sushant reaching out to his pet labrador fudge, who could be seen devastated at the loss of his owner. This came after photos and videos of fudge looking sad and waiting for the actor to return did rounds on social media.

Now, the artist Sritam Banerjee from Kolkata opened up about his admiration for the late actor. Talking to Times of India, he said, "I am beyond a fan of him (Sushant). The word ‘fan’ might not be applicable here! He was an emotion to me. Somewhere I can relate myself to him strongly! I still can’t believe! Unimaginable.”

Take a look at the viral portrait below:

The artist has created more portraits of the late actor. Take a look below:

View this post on Instagram

Why? #sushantsinghrajput

A post shared by Sritam Banerjee (@sritambanerjeeofficial) on

Recently, a hoax about Fudge's death also circulated on social media. A post saying that the labrador had passed away as it had stopped eating after Sushant's demise. This however, was rubbished by a source close to the actor, who said that all four of Sushant's dogs were fine and were in his family's home in Patna.

