Arunachal Pradesh Foundation Day 2022: All You Need to Know About the 'Land of the Rising Sun'

Arunachal Pradesh Foundation Day 2022: Northern States Mizoram and Arunachal Pradesh celebrate their Foundation Day on February 20, since 1987. The Indian Government declared this after the 53rd Amendment of the Indian Constitution in 1986. Arunachal Pradesh is the extreme northern part of the country, which is also known as the ‘land of the rising sun’. The country at the edge of the Himalayas is proud to be called the land of dawn and lit mountains.

India became an independent nation in August 1947 and back then, Arunachal Pradesh was called North-East Frontier Agency (NEFA), which was administered by the Assam State. In 1972, NEFA became a Union Territory and a part of it was named Arunachal Pradesh. On February 20, 1987, it became a full-fledged state and became the 25th state of Union India.

The state near the Himalayas shared its borders with Bhutan to the west, a Tibetan region to the North, Myanmar and Nagaland to the South and Southeast and Assam to the South and Southwest region. Internationally, the state also shares its borders with China. The Chinese claimed this region to be theirs and in 1962, they claimed to split over with the Sino-Indian War. Arunachal Pradesh has the lowest population density of any other state of India. Most of the members of this state are situated near the valleys. There are hardly any cities and towns in this state.

Itanagar is the capital of the state where Arunachal Pradesh Legislative Assembly, the seat of the government is located. The city is inhabited by tribes of Nyishi, Adi, Apatani, Tagin and Galo. The Ita fort is one of the most prominent historical sites of the state. The literal meaning of the fort is called the fort of bricks which was built in the 14th or the 15th century. The Jawaharlal Nehru Museum and the Ganga Lake are other historic sites to visit.

