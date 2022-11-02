As Air Quality Deteriorates in Delhi, Experts Suggest Ways to Deal With it

Every year after Diwali, the air quality of the national capital deteriorates and reaches the ‘severe category.’ Lately, the Chief Minister of Delhi Arvind Kejriwal halted the construction activities in Delhi. Moreover, the graded action plan of the city has also been initiated. Despite all this, students and professionals are heading out to work. Therefore, it is important to know how to deal with the consequences of air pollution.

Dr Bhagwan Mantri, a Pulmonologist at Moolchand Hospital, New Delhi, says, “Polluted matter enters the lungs through breathing. In such circumstances, wearing a mask is important to restrict the passage of particulate matter. Patients suffering from asthma and other respiratory issues may find it difficult to breathe. They might experience allergic reactions and acute bronchitis and asthma attacks due to pollution. Irritation in the eyes is one of the common signs of air pollution. Hence, splashing water is necessary.”

Other precautions that experts advise are avoiding unnecessary travelling in highly-polluted regions, wearing an N95/99 mask; in case of excessive smogs, avoid walking or jogging until the smog settles. You can shift these activities to the evening hours.

If you don’t carry a mask, then as an emergency resort, you can use a wet handkerchief and cover your mouth. This will restrict pollutants from entering your lungs.

To avoid indoor pollution, planting Aloe Vera, Ivy, and Spider plants can be beneficial. You can plant it at home or the office as well. These plants tend to minimize indoor pollution.

Children, less than 8 years of age, should avoid going outdoors. Use air purifiers inside the room for kids, the elderly, people suffering from illnesses, and pregnant women.

You can incorporate steam inhalation into your daily routine to relax the air passages and remove harmful pollutants from the body.

