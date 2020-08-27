As Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli Share Good News, Here are Other Celebrity Couples Who Got Pregnant During Lockdown
As Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli share the happy news of their pregnancy with fans, we look back at celebrity couples who announced that they were expecting during the coronavirus lockdown.
Celeb couples who announced lockdown pregnancy
While the world has been busy adjusting to the 'new normal', amid the ongoing pandemic, few people have been blessed as they celebrate the biggest highlights of their life at home. Many have gotten engaged and hitched during the coronavirus induced lockdown. And few are revelling in the joys of parenthood as they welcome a new addition to their family. Here are few couples who have made pregnancy announcements during lockdown.
Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli
The most recent and surprising news came from India cricket team captain Virat Kohli’s happy place. Actress Anushka Sharma who married Virat in 2017 sent the internet into a meltdown as she announced her pregnancy in August. Anushka announced the news in an Instagram post, wherein she is seen flaunting her baby bump next to Virat, all smiles. “And then, we were three! Arriving Jan 2021,” she wrote.
Kareena Kapoor Khan and Saif Ali Khan
Kareena Kapoor Khan and Saif Ali Khan announced their second baby together in a joint statement, “We are very pleased to announce that we are expecting an addition to our family!! Thank you to all our well-wishers for all their love and support.” The couple, who married in 2012, are blessed with a son, Taimur Ali Khan, born on December 20, 2016.
Natasa Stankovic and Hardik Pandya
The news of the couple’s first baby was as surprising as their engagement followed by a small wedding during lockdown. Natasa and Hardik as on July 30 welcomed their first baby. The just born boy has been named Agastya.
Gigi Hadid and Zayn Malik
Gigi Hadid is expecting her first child with her partner, former One Direction member, Zayn Malik. Gigi wanted to make it known on her own terms nonetheless she was happy and grateful. However, the mom-to-be made the news public for the first time in April during a virtual session with Jimmy Fallon for The Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon. The baby is due sometime in September.
Sophie Turner and Joe Jonas
Sophie Turner and Joe Jonas became mom and dad in July, 2020. Sophie gave birth to a daughter at a Los Angeles hospital who has been reportedly named as Willa. The couple never announced Sophie’s pregnancy officially however a representative confirmed that they are happy to announce the birth of their first child.
Katy Perry and Orlando Bloom
American singer-songwriter Katy Perry welcomed her first child with fiancé Orlando Bloom on August 27. “Welcome to the world, Daisy Dove Bloom!,”read the post.
View this post on Instagram
#DearClassof2020, I hope in the midst of all that is happening in the world, you can take a moment to celebrate the accomplishment of graduating. You are the future, and I know you will take everything you’ve learned to make the world a better place. Never let em change you Join me and @YouTube today to turn your tassels at 12PM PT link in bio
Nicky Minaj and Kenneth Petty
Nicki Minaj sent the world into a tizzy when she announced her pregnancy late July by flaunting a growing bump on social media. She is expecting her first child with Kenneth Petty, whom she married last year. The rapper took to Instagram to share a couple of photos that she captioned "#Preggers” followed by another post which reads, "Love. Marriage. Baby carriage. Overflowing with excitement and gratitude. Thank you all for the well wishes."
Ed Sheeran and Cherry Seaborn
The chart-topping singer is all set to welcome his first child with wife Cherry Seaborn. The high school sweethearts who married in a hush-hush ceremony in 2018, have kept mum about their pregnancy. DailyMail reports quoted a source close to them as, 'Ed and Cherry are over the moon. They’re very excited, but have kept things very low key.”
View this post on Instagram
Nice couple My hashtag→#edsheeranpicturess ===================================== I hope you like this photo! Follow me if you like! I've recently unfollowed some users. Excuse me. But please understand that this has a reason ＋×÷＋×÷＋×÷＋×÷＋×÷＋×÷＋×÷＋×÷＋×÷＋×÷＋×÷ #edsheeran#cherryseaborn#sheeran#couple#nice#nicecouple#edsheeranperfect#cool#favoritepicture#photo#songwriter#edsheeranfan#edfan#edfans#edsheeranfanaccount#edsheeranperfect#edsheerantatoos#sheerios#sheeriosfamily#teddysphotos#teddybear#teddybears#fanpage#fanpages#fanaccount#fanaccounts#love#iloveyou
We wish all the couples on announcing the happy news.
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Kumkum Bhagya's Trupti Shankhdhar Claims Threat to Life From Father
- Will Psychological Autopsy Reveal if Sushant Singh Rajput Was Depressed? All You Need to Know
- Kangana 'Keen' to Help NCB in Sushant Case: I've Witnessed It All Personally, But Need Protection
- Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli are Expecting First Child, Twitter Floods with Baby in Pandemic Memes
- With Made In India iPhones, Apple Set To Get Its India Online Store: Here Is What This Means For You