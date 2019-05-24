Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
CO-PRESENTED BY
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
272
nda:
Needmore seats to Win
Needmore seats to Win
upa:
» »
1-min read

As Argentina and Algeria Become Malaria-free, Here’s What India Should Learn

the World Health Organisation has announced Algeria and Argentina as the latest countries to be recognised as malaria-free.

Trending Desk

Updated:May 24, 2019, 11:06 AM IST
facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp
As Argentina and Algeria Become Malaria-free, Here’s What India Should Learn
Representative Image ©HAYKIRDI /Istock.com
The World Health Organisation has announced Algeria and Argentina as the latest countries to be recognised as malaria-free. Both countries have registered zero cases of malaria in the last three years. Other than Algeria and Argentina, there are 36 other countries that are recognised as malaria-free by the WHO. While all these nations are moving away from malaria, India is still continuing its fight with around 9.5 million cases of malaria recorded in 2017.

As Argentina and Algeria have registered their names among malaria-free nations in the world, we, as Indians can follow these simple steps as precautions and preventive measures of Malaria, as suggested by the NHS.

1. Stay aware of the risk of Malaria: One of the earliest preventive measures is to keep a regular check at the risk of malaria. If you are visiting other countries, know the treatment and risks of having Malaria there.

2. Preventing Mosquito bites: Malaria is caused by the bite of female Anopheles mosquitoes. While you might not completely prevent getting a mosquito bite, try to have a proper screening of windows and doors at your homes. Use mosquito-net and repellent creams if you are not sleeping in an air-conditioned room. Try to be extra careful during the evening and nights.

3. Antimalarial tablets: While there is no vaccine for malaria, you should take antimalarial medication to reduce the chances of getting affected by malaria. Consult your nearby pharmacist about the right medication. Also, make sure you follow the correct instructions regarding the medicine intake.

4. Get immediate medical advice: If you have the slightest indication of having malaria, or if there are symptoms that are creating doubt about it, consult a physician straight away. Symptoms like rotational fever, headache, muscle pain and fatigue, take medical advice on the treatment, as it can get worse quickly.

By following these simple steps, we can make efforts towards making India a malaria-free nation.
(Get detailed and live results of each and every seat in the Lok Sabha elections and state Assembly elections in Andhra Pradesh, Odisha, Arunachal Pradesh and Sikkim to know which candidate/party is leading or trailing and to know who has won and who has lost and by what margin. Our one-of-its-kind Election Analytics Centre lets you don a psephologist’s hat and turn into an election expert. Know interesting facts and trivia about the elections and see our informative graphics. Elections = News18)
Read full article
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp
 
 

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Countdown To Elections Results
  • 01 d
  • 12 h
  • 38 m
  • 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram