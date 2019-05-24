English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
As Argentina and Algeria Become Malaria-free, Here’s What India Should Learn
the World Health Organisation has announced Algeria and Argentina as the latest countries to be recognised as malaria-free.
Representative Image ©HAYKIRDI /Istock.com
The World Health Organisation has announced Algeria and Argentina as the latest countries to be recognised as malaria-free. Both countries have registered zero cases of malaria in the last three years. Other than Algeria and Argentina, there are 36 other countries that are recognised as malaria-free by the WHO. While all these nations are moving away from malaria, India is still continuing its fight with around 9.5 million cases of malaria recorded in 2017.
As Argentina and Algeria have registered their names among malaria-free nations in the world, we, as Indians can follow these simple steps as precautions and preventive measures of Malaria, as suggested by the NHS.
1. Stay aware of the risk of Malaria: One of the earliest preventive measures is to keep a regular check at the risk of malaria. If you are visiting other countries, know the treatment and risks of having Malaria there.
2. Preventing Mosquito bites: Malaria is caused by the bite of female Anopheles mosquitoes. While you might not completely prevent getting a mosquito bite, try to have a proper screening of windows and doors at your homes. Use mosquito-net and repellent creams if you are not sleeping in an air-conditioned room. Try to be extra careful during the evening and nights.
3. Antimalarial tablets: While there is no vaccine for malaria, you should take antimalarial medication to reduce the chances of getting affected by malaria. Consult your nearby pharmacist about the right medication. Also, make sure you follow the correct instructions regarding the medicine intake.
4. Get immediate medical advice: If you have the slightest indication of having malaria, or if there are symptoms that are creating doubt about it, consult a physician straight away. Symptoms like rotational fever, headache, muscle pain and fatigue, take medical advice on the treatment, as it can get worse quickly.
By following these simple steps, we can make efforts towards making India a malaria-free nation.
