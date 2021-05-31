As Clint Eastwood Turns 91, Here's List of 5 Must-watch Movies of the Hollywood Star

Veteran Hollywood actor Clint Eastwood celebrates his 91st birthday on Monday. With a career spanning over six decades, the actor started his career in movies with small roles like that of a lab technician in the 1955 movie Revenge of the Creature. He rose to fame with his television role as Rowdy Yates in the Western series, Rawhide. Eastwood then switched to a film career as he worked with Italian filmmaker Sergio Leone. With him, Eastwood starred in three Westerns: A Fistful of Dollars, For a Few Dollars More, and The Good, the Bad and the Ugly.

Eastwood later turned into a producer and director and has worn many hats since he established himself as an actor.

Let us take a look at some of the movies that made Eastwood one of the most renowned Hollywood stars:

The Outlaw Josey Wales (1976)

A quintessential Eastwood western film, The Outlaw Josey Wales is a story of a man who reluctantly joins the Confederate side of the Civil War after his family was murdered. The film is an adaptation of the book The Rebel Outlaw: Josey Wales by Forrest Carter, the pen name of Asa Earl Carter. The movie depicts the story of a man who has lost all hope in life, but somehow finds a cause to fight for others.

Unforgiven (1992)

Remembered as Eastwood’s farewell to the Western genre that made him Hollywood star, Unforgiven is a must watch for any movie buff. The movie earned Eastwood his first Oscar nominations and his maiden wins, for Best Picture and Best Director. Eastwood played the role of William Munny, who was once feared as a killer, but became a widower trying to live a normal life as a humble pig farmer.

The Bridges of Madison County (1995)

Starring Meryl Streep and Eastwood, this movie will certainly grab your attention from the start. Based on Robert James Waller’s 1992 novel The Bridges of Madison County, the movie is a story of how a pair of curious souls uncover an age-old romance.

Million Dollar Baby (2004)

In this underdog sports story, Eastwood plays a boxing trainer named Frankie who is pestered by an up-and-coming fighter named Maggie played by Hilary Swank to train her.

A Perfect World (1993)

Watch Eastwood play the role of a Texas Ranger, who is out to catch an escaped criminal accused of kidnapping a boy. The story explores how justice can mean different things to different people.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here