As India Bans Chinese Apps, A Look at TikTok Stars Who Featured In Music Videos

Take a look at some of the famous Indian TikTok stars who have featured in various music videos.

Updated:June 30, 2020, 5:28 PM IST
As India Bans Chinese Apps, A Look at TikTok Stars Who Featured In Music Videos
Take a look at some of the famous Indian TikTok stars who have featured in various music videos.

On Monday, the Indian government announced a ban on 59 Chinese apps including TikTok. The popular video-sharing app has been a platform for many content creators and influencers, who enjoyed a massive following of millions.

Take a look at some of the famous Indian TikTokers who featured in music videos given their popularity on the app:

Vishal Pandey

A 21-year-old social media influencer and TikTok star, he has come a long way with 14 million fans from across the globe. He has featured in songs like Rula Ke Gaya Ishq, Mera Bhai, TikTok, Tu Bhi Roega, Tumaari Yaad Aayi and Rang Barse.

Manjul Khattar

Manjul Khattar gained quite a fan base through his TikTok videos. In 2018, he was featured in the music video of the song by Monali Thakur, Shy Mora Saiyaan and since then has appeared in many music videos like Yaara and Meets Brothers' Mujhe Kaise Pata Na Chala. He also appeared in a song Kyun, sung by Shahid Mallya.

Awez Darbar

Awez is a Mumbai-based dancer, choreographer, and influencer on social media, who found fame through TikTok. He has been a part of songs like Nai Jaana alongside Musskan Sethi and Anmol Bhatia which was sung by Tulsi Kumar and Sachet Tandon.

Arishfa Khan

With over 20 million followers on TikTok, Arshifa has featured in music videos like Dildari and Yaara 2, also starring TV actor Zain Imam.

Faisal Shaikh

Enjoying a following of more than 28 million users on TikTok, he has appeared in various music videos including Viah Nahi Karauna, Fruity lagdi hai, Kaali Meri Gadi, and Nazar Na Lag Jaya.

Apart from them, several actors like Jannat Zubair, Aashika Bhatia and Avneet Kaur among others found a new fan base through the video-sharing app.

