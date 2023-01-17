As Meghan Wept, I Dug A Grave To Bury Our Unborn Baby: Prince Harry In Memoir

Prince Harry detailed one of the darkest moments of his life which took place in July 2020. The Duke of Sussex opened up about his wife Meghan Markle’s miscarriage in his memoir Spare. Prince Harry and Meghan Markle, who lost their second baby after the birth of their son Archie, revealed that they laid their child to rest together.

Harry revealed near the end of the book’s 82nd chapter that Meghan experienced the first signs of a miscarriage on the “first morning" in their new home in Montecito. She complained of “abdominal pains" and bleeding before collapsing on the floor, prompting them to rush her to the hospital.

“The doctor walked into the room, I didn’t hear one word she said, I just watched her face, her body language. I already knew. We both did,” he mentioned, adding that he and Meghan “both wept" as they left the hospital carrying their “unborn kid" and feeling “totally hopeless."

Prince Harry Accuses Royals of Complicity in Meghan’s Pain

Harry wrote further that they went to a “secret place” that only they knew with a “tiny package”. Mentioning the painful memory of burying his child, he wrote, “Under a spreading banyan tree, while Meg wept, I dug a hole with my hands and set the tiny package softly in the ground.”

Meghan first revealed the pregnancy loss in an essay for The New York Times in November 2020. The Duchess of Sussex claimed that the day “began as ordinarily as any other day," but after changing Archie’s diaper, she experienced a severe cramp. She added, “I knew, as I clutched my firstborn child, that I was losing my second." The couple also revisited the painful memory of the miscarriage in their Netflix docuseries Harry & Meghan, which was released in December 2022.

Prince Harry also discussed how Queen Elizabeth gave Meghan advice on the “best way to induce labour" in the book. He claimed that during their first joint engagement in June 2018, the late monarch and Meghan “really bonded."

He quoted Meghan as saying, “We talked about how much I wanted to be a mom and she told me the best way to induce labour was a good bumpy car ride! I told her I’d remember that when the time came.”

The Sussexes, later in June 2021, welcomed their daughter, Lilibet Diana, in California.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Qyz2b4pyJNg

