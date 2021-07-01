As Rhea Chakraborty Turns 29, Here's a Look at her Memorable Roles

Actress and former MTV VJ Rhea Chakraborty turned 29 on Thursday. The actress made her way to television in 2009 with MTV India’s TVS Scooty Teen Diva where she was the first runner-up. After this she went on audition to be a VJ at MTV and hosted several MTV shows, including Pepsi MTV Wassup, TicTac College Beat and MTV Gone in 60 Seconds. With her stint at MTV, Rhea paved her way to acting and made debut with Telugu movie Tuneega Tuneega.

Let us take a look at Rhea’s journey in the movie industry:

Tuneega Tuneega (2012)

Rhea made her acting debut with this MS Raju directorial. The romantic drama movie starred Sumanth Ashwin as Karthik and Rhea’s love interest. Tuneega Tuneega also starred veteran Telugu actors like Prabhu and Naga Babu. Rhea plays the role of Nidhi, Karthik’s childhood friend who leaves for the US for higher studies. When she comes back, Nidhi becomes Karthik’s subject of infatuation.

Mere Dad Ki Maruti (2013)

Rhea made her Bollywood debut with Y-Films’ comedy drama starring actors Saqib Saleem, Ram Kapoor and Prabal Panjabi in lead roles. Rhea played the role of Jasleen, a popular college girl while Saqib played the role of Sameer who wants to impress her.

Sonali Cable (2014)

Directed by Charudutt Acharya and produced by Ramesh Sippy and Rohan Sippy, Sonali Cable shows Rhea playing the lead role of an internet cable service provider in Mumbai. The movie also starred Ali Fazal as Raghu, Rhea’s romantic partner in the movie and marked the debut of Raghav Juyal in acting.

Bank Chor (2017)

The actress also starred in this YRF-production next to actors Riteish Deshmukh and Vivek Oberoi. In this bank robbery movie, Rhea played the role of a crime reporter Gayatri Ganguly aka Gaga who practices yellow journalism.

Jalebi (2018)

Produced by Mahesh Bhatt, this romantic drama starred Rhea opposite Varun Mitra. Rhea plays the role of Aisha, a writer and career-oriented woman who falls in love with a more traditional man named Dev. The movie depicts how the two explore the balance between their opposing worldviews.

