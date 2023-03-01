The cases of spring influenza flu have been increasing rapidly in India where people have been diagnosed with continuous cough issues and throat pain. A person who is suffering from influenza may have a cough problem for several weeks. Experts believe that due to less awareness about influenza infection, its cases are increasing across the country. Some health experts believe that a person should get jabbed with an injection of influenza vaccine every year.

Rise in influenza cases as compared to COVID-19

With symptoms lasting more than a week compared to COVID-19, there has been an increase in the cases of influenza in India recently. On the other hand, there has been a decrease in cases of corona across the country. Sore throat, high fever, pain while swallowing food, cold, cough and swollen tonsils are symptoms of influenza. However, influenza vaccines or flu shots are required every year, as per some health experts.

Cough, shortness of breath and other symptoms of influenza

Speaking about the same to Hindustan Times, Dr GC Khilnani from Delhi’s PSRI Multispeciality Hospital said, “In the last two months, influenza infections have increased rapidly. Every second person is suffering from fever, cough, throat pain and breathlessness. Persistent cough without wheezing or wheezing is also a symptom of influenza." H further said, “These days influenza A virus (H3N2) is frequently diagnosed when tested.”

However, the probable reasons for prolonged cough can be air pollution hampering respiratory immunity or the development of new mutant pathogens, use of nasal drips and irrational use of antibiotics. To prevent such conditions, the best way to combat the infection would be to wear a mask and avoid going to crowded places.

According to the World Health Organization, a similar surge in cases is seen in the West between September and January. As per a research paper published in the Journal of American Medical Association (JAMA), the surge in influenza cases was caused by low immunity among people and a decline in flu vaccination.

Read all the Latest Lifestyle News here