As Vivian Dsena Turns 33, we take a look at his Television Career so far

Television actor Vivian Dsena turned 33 on Monday. Born in the city of Ujjain, Madhya Pradesh, Vivian’s parents share an athletic background which went on to inspire the actor to follow the sport of football. But apart from football, acting also attracted Vivian as one of his passions.

Even though the actor has not made his appearance on television for quite some time now, Vivian continues to interact with his fans through his social media handle. Earlier this month, the actor held an ask me anything session where he answered fans’ questions regarding his television career.

Vivian made his acting debut in 2008 with Ekta Kapoor’s soap opera series, Kasamh Se. The series starred Ram Kapoor and Prachi Desai in lead roles. With this role, Vivian was launched in the television acting industry.

In 2010, Vivian became a household name with the fantasy drama series Pyaar Ki Ek Kahani. The plot of the television series was loosely inspired by the Hollywood movie Twilight Saga which was based on Stephenie Meyer’s novel by the same name.

Vivian played the role of a vampire Abhay Raichand or Abhayendra Singh who falls in love with a human, Piya, played by Sukirti Kandpal. The series was helmed by Ekta Kapoor who adapted the supernatural series for the young Indian audience.

After the success of Pyaar Ki Ek Kahani, Vivian starred in Madhubala – Ek Ishq Ek Junoon from 2012 to 2014. Vivian played the role of a Bollywood superstar Rishabh Kundra alias RK in the series that was produced to celebrate the centenary of Hindi cinema. The drama starred Drashti Dhami as the leading lady, Madhubala.

From 2016 to 2019, the actor starred as Harman Singh in Shakti: Astitva Ke Ehsaas Ki show. The show also starred Rubina Dilaik, Jigyasa Singh, Simba Nagpal, and Cezanne Khan.Besides acting in dramas, Vivian has also worked in reality shows like Jhalak Dikhla Ja season 8 and Fear Factor: Khatron Ke Khiladi season 7.

