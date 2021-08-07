With the pandemic leading to a profound shift in the employment sector, enterprises adapted themselves as per the new working model. Over time, the limitations and benefits of the remote working model became clearer. With the improving pandemic situation and roll-out of vaccines, many employees are returning to the workplace. Sectors that could not function remotely at all are moving to hybrid models of work while remote work for some employees is here to stay.

The virus allowed enterprises to see through the cultural and technological barriers that prevented remote work in the past, allowing employers to re-think the way teams work. The introduction of “third workplaces" is swiftly leading to teleworking spots in cafes, hotels, or co-working spaces.

Coworking being the ideal “third space" for small-scale entrepreneurs and organisations has proven to be efficient than working from home and working from cafes. Coworking also offers tangible ROI that supports the financial constraints of many budding entrepreneurs. Considering the current shift in ongoing scenarios, work has become increasingly location-independent, with employees and teams strategizing their time between traditional offices, home, and flexible ‘third spaces’ to ensure maximum productivity.

Many notable companies are establishing a series of suburban centres shared with other employers, to reduce commute time, provide an attractive and well-resourced working environment, and enable both local and remote meetings for workers. These third spaces for work are gaining prominence as a quiet place where work is the focus as getting approached by colleagues or your manager in regular offices can derail focus. These spaces don’t restrict an employee to their desk but provide them a chance to adapt flexibility in a way that fuels up their creativity. These are workspaces that truly reflect an individual identity while allowing employees to break their everyday work monotony.

Organizations have long been interested in adopting strategies that can allow them to elevate efficiency as effectively while balancing their mental well-being and curtailing stress levels. This has been a major persuader for organisations to look and explore trends like the third space that offer business continuity while delivering mental and emotional well-being to employees. The physical surroundings in which employees now operate must reflect the changes in technology, workplace culture, as well as the change in attitudes and expectations of employees. Coworking spaces as the third workspace provide a plug-and-play environment so that employees can conveniently perform.

According to the results of the 2016 Workplace Index, employee productivity can be positively accelerated by providing breaks, productivity results are backed up by the finding that states that the brain is a muscle that needs rest. A welcoming and unique third place provides an opportunity to celebrate minor and significant performances leading to healthier breaks throughout the day.

Enterprises have acknowledged the fact that smart workspace leverages the growing digitalization and encourages new ways of working while improving workforce efficiency. The office of the future will thus, most likely include highly networked, shared, multipurpose spaces that revamp relations within various companies and improve everyone’s performance.

