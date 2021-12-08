Asexuality: Everything You Need to Know About it

With the growing acceptance and knowledge about various physical, mental and emotional terms, people are getting to know and understand new meaning every day. However, there are a few terms that remain under debate over their definition. Asexuality is one such term, which is often described as sexual orientation by some, while many point it out as a lack of sexual orientation. We have tried to understand the term taking different perspectives into consideration here.

What is Asexuality?

In simple terms, asexuality can be described as a lack of sexual desire or attraction towards others. However, this is not at all similar to celibacy or abstinence. Those who are on the path of celibacy may feel sexual attraction towards others but do not wish to indulge in sexual activities.

Asexual people, on the other hand, do not experience sexual attraction. They may develop romantic feelings towards others, however, there is no desire to involve sexual activity in the relationship.

Asexuality can be defined as a sexual orientation, like being gay or bisexual. Asexuality can be classified under an identity or a spectrum.

Asexuality as a spectrum

Asexual can be used as an umbrella term to address several asexual sub-identities. These may include demisexual, grey-A, queerplatonic, and others.

Asexuality as an identity

Asexual people can identify themselves cisgender, non-binary, transgender, or any other gender. They can be hetero-, homo-, bi-, or pan-romantic. Another term for asexual people is ‘ace’ or ‘aces’.

Myths around Asexuality

With any new term that is introduced to public, there come myths and speculations. Same goes with asexuality. People often consider asexual to be aromantic – which are two different terms. Asexual people can have romantic feelings, but little or no sexual desire. However, this does not mean that they practise celibacy.

Asexual people can involve in sexual relationships due to various reasons – for happiness of their partner or to have a baby. While their sexual needs are different, the mental and emotional needs are similar to any other individual.

Another myth classifies asexuality as a medical condition. It is important to note that lack of sexual desire does not make a person unhealthy or sick. Hence, it is completely normal and healthy to be asexual.

