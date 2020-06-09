Take the pledge to vote

Asha Negi Dons Short Hair Look, See Pic

Asha Negi took to social media and posted a few pictures and a boomerang videos that show her embracing her chopped tresses.

IANS

Updated:June 9, 2020, 6:55 PM IST
Asha Negi Dons Short Hair Look, See Pic
It seems donning short hair has become a favourite trend among people, especially actresses during the lockdown. From Alia Bhatt to Kriti Sanon and Radhika Apte, several female actors have seen sporting short, chic hair in recent times. And now Pavitra Rishta fame Asha Negi has joined the bandwagon.

On Tuesday, she took to Instagram and posted a few pictures and a boomerang videos that show her embracing her chopped tresses.

"Life is short, cut your own hair," Asha wrote.

Asha's new look has impressed a lot.

Reacting to the post, her hairstylist commented: "hahaha good job. Now you don't need me."

Another one wrote: "Amazing look".

Recently, Asha also posted a birthday wish for her friend and actor Karan Wahi on Instagram. "Happy birthday favourite one! Iam so happy, and so proud of you!! Ab toh cake bhi hai, aur cake laane wali bhi😝 Jaaa jee le le apni zindagi🎂 Ps. You will always be my favourite! #foreverwaliyaari✌️," she captioned it.

On the work front, Asha is currently being lauded for her chemistry with Sharman Joshi in the web show Baarish.

Loading