Ashadh Vinayak Chaturthi 2022: Date, Significance, Puja Vidhi, Shubh Muhurat and Mantra

ASHADH VINAYAK CHATURTHI 2022: Vinayak Chaturthi is celebrated on the Chaturthi Tithi of the Shukla Paksha. The day is observed to seek Lord Ganesha’s blessings. In the month of Ashadh, Vinayak Chaturthi is falling on Sunday, July 03. On this auspicious day, Hindu devotees worship Lord Ganesha and keep a day-long fast to impress the lord. It is said that by fasting on this auspicious day, all the hurdles in our life get away and the day brings happiness and prosperity to one’s life. On Vinayak Chaturthi, many devotees also recite Ganesha’s aarti and chalisa during puja for greater virtue and fruit.

Vinayak Chaturthi 2022: Date and Timing

According to Panchang, Ashadh Shukla Chaturthi will fall on Sunday, July 03. Chaturthi Tithi will begin at 03:16 pm on July 02 and will be in effect till 05:06 pm on July 03. As Ganesh Puja is done in the afternoon the Vinayak Chaturthi, the auspicious timings of puja are from 11:02 am to 01:49 pm on Sunday.

Vinayak Chaturthi 2022: Puja Vidhi

Wake up early before sunrise and take a bath. Wear clean clothes and start your day. Place the idol of Lord Ganesha on a clean new red cloth and decorate it with fresh flowers and Dhruva grass. Now, light a diya in front of the lord and recite the aarti. Offer sweets, flower, chandan to the lord. After that, start your fast by giving arghya to the Sun.

Vinayak Chaturthi 2022: Auspicious Timings

Ashadh Vinayak Chaturthi will witness two auspicious yog this time which are known to be the best time to start any new venture. Ravi Yog will fall from 05:28 am to 06:30 am on July 03 whereas Siddhi Yoga will begin at 12:07 pm and will be in effect till the whole night. The lucky time of the day is said to be between 11:57 am and 12:53 pm.

Vinayak Chaturthi 2022: Significance

In Hindu traditions, Lord Ganesha is always worshipped before any other god. As Ganesh is known as the Vighnaharta, it is believed that starting anything with the blessing of Lord Ganesha will removes every obstacle in the way. To pay respect and devotion to the Lord, people keep a day long fast every month and pray Lord Ganesh.

Vinayak Chaturthi 2022: Mantras

Shree Vakratunda Mahakaya Suryakoti Samaprabha।

Nirvighnam Kuru Me Deva Sarva-Kaaryeshu Sarvada॥

Om Shreem Gam Saubhagya Ganpataye।

Varvarda Sarvajanma Mein Vashamanya Namah॥

Om Ekadantaya Viddhamahe, Vakratundaya Dhimahi,

Tanno Danti Prachodayat॥

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News, watch Top Videos and Live TV here.