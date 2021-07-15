Ashish Chanchlani, Prajakta Koli, Dolly Singh And 3 More Unite to Present Comedy Content

In a bid to capture the attention of the young audience, six well-known digital content creators have joined hands to present comic, snappy content on daily issues on can relate to.

Ashish Chanchlani, Prajakta Koli, Amit Bhadana, Dolly Singh, Saloni Gaur and Be YouNick pick up an interesting topic and turn it into fun content on miniTV.

While Dolly Singh’s humorous sketch talks of the seven stages of getting over a break-up, Prajakta Koli guides her audience on how to perfect the art of “middle class hacks". Ashish Chanchlani talks of the extraordinary world of beauty and fashion influencers, while Amit Bhadana will don the role of a salesman stuck between an overzealous boss and an ex-lover. Be YouNick will share a hilarious yet relatable tale of getting over a breakup while touching base with friends.

From spoofs on relationships to an app that helps you rob better, the videos promise to entertain with a wide range of subjects.

“Our viewers are at the heart of our business and we’re always looking at bringing the best bouquet of content for their delight. With miniTV, the idea is to deliver top notch content," said Vijay Subramaniam, Director and Head of Content, Amazon Prime Video and miniTV.

“This July, India’s most loved comedians come together to entertain Amazon shoppers with a medley of sketches on some of the most relatable topics. A hearty laugh is promised," said Harsh Goyal, Director and Head of Amazon Advertising, about miniTV, which can be watched within the Amazon mobile shopping app on Android phones.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here