Ashley Graham Loves 'Rip It Off' After powerful Prayer Sessions
Speaking on A Little Late With Lilly Singh, Ashley opened up about her bond with her husband and her faith in prayers.
Image: IANS
Popular model Ashley Graham has revealed that she and her husband Justin Ervin ended up having sex after praying. Speaking on A Little Late With Lilly Singh, Ashley opened up about her bond with her husband and her faith in prayers, reports dailymail.co.uk.
"When Justin and I have prayer nights, I like to do meditations and prayer, and so does he. But when we do it together it feels more powerful. And in that power, when we're praying, it's like, "Oh, s**t. Oh, oh, do you feel that?' The lights go down, the worship music goes up and we're like, 'Hello!'
"The next thing you know - after we pray, 'cause priorities - we rip it off! It's great. It's a great bonding experience, for both, you know, the spiritual aspect and the physical aspect," she said.
Poking fun at Ashley's statement, host Lilly quipped: "I need to have a prayer night."
-
-
-
-
