Ashok Mastie Unites Over 30 Artistes To Spread Message About Covid-19

The Khadke Glassy fame singer has brought together over 30 artists together, including Mika Singh and Daler Mehendi for his song on Coronavirus pandemic. The song is titled Haunsla Na Chhadin.

IANS

Updated:April 25, 2020, 12:30 PM IST
Ashok Mastie Unites Over 30 Artistes To Spread Message About Covid-19
The Khadke Glassy fame singer has brought together over 30 artists together, including Mika Singh and Daler Mehendi for his song on Coronavirus pandemic. The song is titled Haunsla Na Chhadin.

Singer Ashok Mastie of Khadke glassy fame has brought together artistes like Mika Singh and Jasbir Jassi for a song, Haunsla na chhadin, which aims at motivating people in the fight against the COVID-19 pandemic.

Sung by Ashok Mastie, the lyrics have been penned by Kewal Arora with music by Money Sondh. The concept and creation of the song is by Pali Bhupinder Singh.

The music video features Punjabi celebrities like actress Aakanksha Sareen, Ashok, singer Daler Mehndi, screenwriter Daljeet Kalsi, actor Dev Kharoud, actor Dilraj Uday, actor Gurpreet Ghuggi, actor Harish Verma, Honeyjeet Singh, actor Jagjeet Sandhu, actress Jaspinder Cheema, singer Jasbir Jassi, actor Jaswinder Bhalla, actor Karamjit Anmol, actor Kaptan Ladi and singer Mika Singh.

They all recorded in their respective homes and put together the music video.

"Music is a great medium to engage masses into something inspiring and motivational. Music has the power to heal and 'Haunsla na chhadin' is one such song which will keep the fighting spirit alive in all of us, since we all are fighting against this pandemic in some or the other way," said Ashok.

"I want to thank all the artistes and music technicians for their special contributions for this song. I hope all of you will like the song and listen to it staying indoors," he added.

It is a Gurmansa Studios and Vinkal Studio Production song.

