Ashtami 2021: Know the Significance, Rituals and Timings of Durga Ashtami

Masik Durga Ashtami will be observed on Tuesday, April 20. On this day people worship Goddess Durga and seek her blessings. The day marks the celebration of strength, victory of good over evil and positivity over negativity. As the name suggests, Masik Durga Ashtami is a monthly event celebrated on the Ashtami tithi (8th day) of the Shukla Paksha, as per the Hindu calendar.

Chaitra, Shukla Ashtami- April 2012:01 am, April 2012:43 am, April 21

As per scriptures, Goddess Durga was created by Tri Murti that is Lord Brahma, Vishnu and Shiva. The soul of Goddess Durga came into existence on the day of Shukla Paksha Ashtami. On the occasion, devotees worship the Goddess and observe a day-long fast or vrat in order to seek her divine protection, prosperity, success, happiness, and peace. The most significant Durga Ashtami which is also known as Maha Ashtami is celebrated in the month of Ashwin (September and October).

On the day of Durga Ashtami, devotees wake up early in the morning and worship her by making several offerings including flowers, chandan (sandalwood paste), dhoop, kumkuma, fruits, etc. Devotees also chant various devi mantras on this day. Both men and women celebrate this eve and read the Durga Ashtami Vrat Katha and Durga Chalisa.

Consumption of non-vegetarian food and alcohol is strictly prohibited for those who are not fasting.

By evening, devotees visit Shakti temples to offer their extended prayers and offerings and after completing the puja rituals, Dakshina is given to Brahmins. In some parts of western India, there is a custom of sowing barley seeds which grows 3-5 inches tall and are offered to the Goddess and later distributed among all family members.

