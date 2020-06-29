Take the pledge to vote

Asim Riaz Shares 'Teri Gali' Music Video, Fans Shower Their Love

'Teri Gali' featuring Asim Riaz and Barbie Maan has released and is going viral with fans and music lovers.

Trending Desk

Updated:June 29, 2020, 3:14 PM IST
Asim Riaz and Barbie Maan in 'Teri Gali' song poster

Model and Bigg Boss 13 contestant Asim Riaz has shared a clip from his latest music video. The song is titled Teri Gali. He has been paired opposite Barbie Maan, who has also voiced the song.

Sharing the clip on Instagram, Asim said, “TERI GALI Out Now Share-Support-Spread. @asimriaz77.official @barbie_maan @gururandhawa @iamyaadubrar @officialveemusic @goldmediaa @bull18network (sic)."

Asim's fans and followers were quick to express their love and support in the comments section. Many of them have dropped in heart and fire emojis to show their admiration for Asim's new track.

Teri Gali has been written by Guru Randhawa and has also been released on his YouTube channel. In the comments section of the video he has also written, “Presenting New talent Barbie to you all. Share and support Teri Gali to make it a hit. Will try to launch new talent here with all your love and support. Also thanks to Asim Riaz for all the love and support to the project. Vee has done great job on music. Like and comment now Love and regards : Guru Randhawa (sic)."

Teri Gali has been viewed more than 95 lakh times on the video sharing platform.

Some people have shared their sentiments in the comments section. A user said, “This song is just mind blowing. Makes my mood every time I hear it”, another one wrote, “Listening this song like 100th time still can't get over the effect it has on me absolutely in love. Everything is picture perfect from lyrics, Asim, Barbie, direction, story, pace, cinematography everything. Just wow. Great job by whole team and congrats to Asim and Barbie for bright future”.

Meanwhile, Asim in the past has also done a couple of music videos after Bigg Boss 13. One was opposite actress Jacqueline Fernandez and is titled Mere Angne Mein. Another one is Kalla Sohna Nai with Himanshi Khurana.

