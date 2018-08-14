English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu മലയാളംMalayalam
Asos to Launch 'Simpsons' Clothing Line
Fashion e-commerce giant Asos has unveiled plans for a Simpsons-themed clothing range, with product to launch later this month.
Image: AFP Relaxnews/ © FOX Broadcasting Company/The Simpsons/Google
The collection, which pays tribute to the popular series, will feature several street-wear styles inspired by some of Springfield's classic characters -- including tees, sweaters, overalls, jackets, jeans, swimwear, shorts, socks, tote bags, belt bags, and a bucket hat.
Comprised of over 30 pieces, the range will be available from August 23, and is said to be "super affordable", with price points starting as low as US$19 (via HighSnobiety).
Key items include Kwik-E-Mart bucket hats and bum bags, a Marge Simpson polo shirt, a Patty and Selma denim jacket, and shorts inspired by Bart's chalkboard writing from the opening titles, as well as a range of patterned designs inspired by the show's trademark cartoon clouds.
The product drop comes as the iconic show prepares to enter its 30th season this autumn, making it the longest running prime-time scripted series in history, recently tallying its 636th episode.
