Assamese New Year 2022: Why is Bohag Bihu Called Rongali Bihu?

One of the major festivals of Assam, Bohag Bihu marks the beginning of the Assamese New Year and the onset of the spring season. Based on the yearly weather calendar, there are three types of Bihu: Bohag or Rongali which is celebrated in April, Kati or Kartik celebrated in October and Magh or Maghar Domahi which falls in January every year. This year, Bohag Bihu starts from today, April 14.

The word Bihu is derived from the Sanskrit word Bishu, meaning “to ask blessing and prosperity from the Gods" before the harvest season. While Bohag Bihu gets its name from the first month of the Assamese calendar, Bohag, the festival is also popularly known as Rongali Bihu.

The name is derived from the word Rong which means happiness, celebration and fun. While all three Bihu festivals are related to harvesting, Rongali falls during a period when there is no work for the cultivators but there is enough to store and enjoy. So the name of the festivals represents the festivities, joys and happiness of the celebration style.

For the celebration of Rongali Bihu, Aseemse people get ready in their traditional attires like dhoti, gamosa and mekhela chador and dance in circles singing traditional Bihu Geet or songs. The festival is celebrated over seven days.

The first day of Rongali Bihu, also known as Goru Bihu, is dedicated to cattle and usually falls on the last day of the outgoing year. On this day, farmers take their cows to a pond or a river to give them a bath before applying Mah- Haldi made of turmeric powder and pulses onto them. Cows are then decorated with plant twigs.

The following day which is known as Manuh Bihu marks the beginning of the new year and people dress in new clothes and eat sweets to mark the celebration. The third day, Gosai Bihu, is the day of worship whereas on the fourth day, Kutum Bihu, people visit their relatives.

Senehi Bihu is reserved for lovers who exchange gifts called “Bihuwan”. The festival culminates with Mela Bihu when people organise fairs.

Throughout the seven days of celebrations, a variety of Assamese cuisines are prepared and community feasts are organised.

