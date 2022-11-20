Astigmatism vs Myopia: Look Out For These Signs To Differentiate

Myopia, also known as nearsightedness, is a condition where the point of focus is in front of, instead of directly on the retina. The result is an out-of-focus image on the retina, which the patient perceives as a blurry image. A crisp image must be projected onto the retina of the eye for someone to be able to view an object clearly. With the help of glasses, myopia can be optically corrected to create a clean image of the retina. Myopia is a very prevalent ocular ailment that is most frequently observed in youngsters around the world.

On the other hand, astigmatism is a common and typically treatable imperfection in the eye’s shape that results in distorted near- and farsightedness. Astigmatism develops when the cornea, the front surface of the eye, or the lens within the eye has uneven curves. Vision becomes hazy as a result of all distances. It is common for astigmatism to be present from birth and to coexist with either near- or farsightedness. Corrective lenses or surgery are two possible treatments for this condition.

Similar to one other, both eye disorders can be uncomfortable due to the strain that they cause for people while they go about their daily lives, especially children who are unable to properly articulate their concerns. Headaches and frequent squinting, which includes partially closing the eyelids to achieve a clearer view, are other symptoms that are identical.

The only distinguishing symptom that makes it simpler to identify between astigmatism and myopia is difficulty seeing at night. An astigmatic pupil dilates (grows larger) during the night and in other low-light conditions to let in more light. As a result, more stray light enters the eye, increasing glare and causing lights to appear fuzzier.

However, it’s crucial to consult with a doctor before concluding that you have one of the two refractive errors since, in some circumstances, myopia patients may also experience issues with night vision.

