Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &

LIFESTYLE

CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
WATCH LIVE TV
DOWNLOAD News18 APP
Follow Us On
Trending Topics : #Coronavirus#BoardResults#COV19 Analytics#IndiaGives
News18 » Lifestyle
1-min read

Astrologer Bejan Daruwalla Dies At 89, Son Denies Coronavirus Rumours

The family of Bejan Daruwalla confirmed that the well known astrologer has passed awat at a private hospital in Ahmedabad.

News18.com

Updated:May 29, 2020, 8:34 PM IST
facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp
Astrologer Bejan Daruwalla Dies At 89, Son Denies Coronavirus Rumours
The family of Bejan Daruwalla confirmed that the well known astrologer has passed awat at a private hospital in Ahmedabad.

Famous astrologer Bejan Daruwalla breathed his last on Friday in an Ahmedabad hospital. Daruwalla, 89, was admitted in the private hospital following complaints of pneumonia like symptoms.

Known for his astrology columns in leading newspapers, Daruwalla was famous for his quick wit. His son confirmed the news to PTI.

The news agency tweeted: Renowned astrologer Bejan Daruwalla dies at private hospital in Ahmedabad, says his family.

Speaking to PTI, his son Nastur Daruwalla denied the speculation on social media that his father had contracted coronavirus.

Daruwalla was suffering from only pneumonia, he said.

Daruwalla was admitted to the hospital about a week ago following complaints of breathlessness and pneumonia like symptoms. His condition deteriorated during the past couple of days and he was kept on ventilator since the last two days. He died at 5.13 p.m. on Friday.

Daruwalla is survived by two sons Nastur and Fardun and daughter Nazreen. Daruwalla was a popular astrologer and had an affinity with celebrities and he himself was also considered to be one. His astrological portal was called 'GaneshaSpeaks'.

Gujarat Chief Minister Vijay Rupani tweeted on his Twitter account, "Saddened by the demise of renowned astrologer Shri Bejan Daruwalla. I pray for the departed soul, my condolences. Om Shanti...."

Support the daily wage earners who have been hit the hardest by the COVID-19 crisis. Click here to contribute to the cause. #IndiaGives

The daily News18 Coronavirus COVID-19 newsletter - Get your copy here.

Subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow us on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube

Read full article
Next Story
Next Story
facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram
corona virus btn
corona virus btn
Loading