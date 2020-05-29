Astrologer Bejan Daruwalla Dies At 89, Son Denies Coronavirus Rumours

Famous astrologer Bejan Daruwalla breathed his last on Friday in an Ahmedabad hospital. Daruwalla, 89, was admitted in the private hospital following complaints of pneumonia like symptoms.

Known for his astrology columns in leading newspapers, Daruwalla was famous for his quick wit. His son confirmed the news to PTI.

The news agency tweeted: Renowned astrologer Bejan Daruwalla dies at private hospital in Ahmedabad, says his family.

Speaking to PTI, his son Nastur Daruwalla denied the speculation on social media that his father had contracted coronavirus.

Daruwalla was suffering from only pneumonia, he said.

Renowned astrologer Bejan Daruwalla dies at private hospital in Ahmedabad, says his family — Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) May 29, 2020

Daruwalla was admitted to the hospital about a week ago following complaints of breathlessness and pneumonia like symptoms. His condition deteriorated during the past couple of days and he was kept on ventilator since the last two days. He died at 5.13 p.m. on Friday.

Daruwalla is survived by two sons Nastur and Fardun and daughter Nazreen. Daruwalla was a popular astrologer and had an affinity with celebrities and he himself was also considered to be one. His astrological portal was called 'GaneshaSpeaks'.

Gujarat Chief Minister Vijay Rupani tweeted on his Twitter account, "Saddened by the demise of renowned astrologer Shri Bejan Daruwalla. I pray for the departed soul, my condolences. Om Shanti...."

Saddened by the demise of renowned Astrologer Shri Bejan Daruwalla. I pray for the departed soul. My condolences. Om Shanti... — Vijay Rupani (@vijayrupanibjp) May 29, 2020

