At 11GB Data Per User a Month, 90% Indians Binge On Streaming

Nearly 61 per cent consumers are streaming more content than they were before the lockdown, said the 'EY Digital Consumer Survey'.

IANS

Updated:June 17, 2020, 1:56 PM IST
At 11GB Data Per User a Month, 90% Indians Binge On Streaming
music

As data consumption touches over 11GB per user a month in India owing to the lockdown times, 90 per cent people are spending more time on content streaming, e-learning, infotainment and social media, a new survey said on Monday.

Nearly 61 per cent consumers are streaming more content than they were before the lockdown, said the 'EY Digital Consumer Survey'.

"Time spent on video streaming has surged 1.2 times to average 4.2 hours per user per week," the findings showed.

While 60 per cent respondents prefer subscription-based video on demand, 20 per cent prefer TV entertainment. Nearly 50 per cent of respondents who prefer TV, are spending more time watching movies, shows and news telecast.

"The access and speed to real-time engagement is driving digital adoption to the next level. Now is the time for business models to change and capture a larger share of customers' wallet and attention," said Prashant Singhal, Emerging Markets TMT Leader at EY.

The survey analysed views of over 2,600 consumers to highlight the changing behaviour and perception toward digital services.

"Nearly 33 per cent respondents upgraded broadband plans for higher data packages. Interestingly, unlimited plans accounted for 40 per cent of total upgrades, underlining the growing confidence to do more digitally," said the survey.

Many basic users, those using data only for thin web-browsing, chatting and calling, are migrating to high user bucket.

"Nearly 11 per cent of basic data users upgraded their existing packs to either unlimited or 50 per cent-100 per cent higher data to do more of content streaming, gaming and video calling.

The survey revealed that as many as 76 per cent respondents are either first timers or have increased the time they spent on video calling.

"The demand for high-speed broadband with increasing remote working population will only spiral to support use of data-intensive tools. As work from home or remote working becomes a reality, the need for stable, high-speed Internet becomes even more critical," the survey said.

