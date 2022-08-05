At 40, How to Address Skin Pigmentation?

One of the most frequent complaints amongst women beyond the age of 40 is skin pigmentation. In-clinic skin treatments weren’t as popular earlier, but lately, more and more women are choosing them. Contrary to popular assumption, in-clinic procedures like microblading, contemporary cosmetic procedures for skin rejuvenation, and skin-lifting procedures are not only secure but also have undergone medical testing and approval. The only thing to take into account is doing thorough research on what your skin requires and where to obtain the treatment.

Multimodality aesthetic skin rejuvenation plan is one such treatment for age-related skin discoloration. Try out these treatments under the correct supervision.

It may seem relatively easy to moisturise your skin, but after you hit your 40s, it becomes challenging to achieve the best possible functional hydration. Skin that is adequately hydrated has all of its cells hydrated. These fully hydrated cells have the ability to maintain healthy skin, which is defined as having an even skin tone and texture that is sufficiently firm, smooth, and elastic. Skin loses elasticity, becomes uneven, dull, and dry as we age, and has poor skin texture and pigmentation. In addition to becoming older, pigmentation can also be brought on by pollution, lack of sleep, poor nutrition, stress, and genetically predisposed dry skin. It’s crucial to take good care of your skin. To preserve healthy skin that radiates from the inside, it’s crucial to take care of your skin every day. Pigmentation is less likely to occur on healthy skin.

Only a selected fraction of the skin treatments on the market actually succeed in giving your skin back its former texture and radiance. To find the advanced cosmetic techniques that work best for your skin, do some study. The multimodality aesthetic skin rejuvenation plan, which has given the majority of patients the best outcomes, is one such treatment.

The skin cells are stimulated and adequately hydrated and nourished throughout this procedure. This is accomplished by using tiny needles to deeply penetrate the skin and distribute the product in tiny droplets straight onto the skin. The needles penetrate the skin’s inner layers, breaking through skin barriers, and provide nutrients that reverse the effects of ageing on the skin.

With insights from Dr. Geeta Grewal, a cosmetic surgeon and expert on anti-aging, wellness, and beauty.

