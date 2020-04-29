Take the pledge to vote

1-min read

Athiya and Suniel Shetty Share Masked Selfie on Social Media

In Mumbai, Athiya and Suniel Shetty posed for a selfie wearing face masks.

Trending Desk

Updated:April 29, 2020, 10:11 AM IST
Athiya and Suniel Shetty Share Masked Selfie on Social Media
Athiya and Suniel Shetty

Bollywood actress Athiya Shetty on Tuesday shared a selfie of herself along with her father and veteran actor Suniel Shetty on her Instagram story section.

Through her selfie, the actress revealed the stunning view of the city of dreams amid the COVID-19 lockdown. She captioned the snap as, “Mumbai meri jaan."

The snap shows both the father and daughter wearing face masks while posing for lens.

Sharing a glimpse of the breathtaking view on his timeline, Suniel wrote, “Will it be easy? Nope. Worth it? Absolutely. #stayhomestaysafe (sic)."

The clip has received lots of love and reactions from his Instagram family. One of the comments came from Bollywood actor Arjun Kapoor who dropped in a quirky comment referring to Suniel’s film Hera Pheri. “Shyam watching shaam.(Get it?),” read the comment.

Shyam was the character Suniel played in the classic comedy film series, which also starred Paresh Rawal and Akshay Kumar.

Meanwhile, Athiya recently wished her rumoured beau and team India’s star player KL Rahul on his 28th birthday. Sharing an adorable picture with the flamboyant batsman, the 27-year-old actress wrote, “Happy birthday, my person”.

View this post on Instagram

happy birthday, my person @rahulkl

A post shared by Athiya Shetty (@athiyashetty) on

Later on, KL Rahul responded to Athiya’s birthday wish by dropping three heart emojis in the comment section.

Athiya made her Bollywood debut with Salman Khan-produced romantic-action film Hero, which was a remake of 1983 classic movie of the same name. She was last seen in Motichoor Chaknachoor along with Nawazuddin Siddiqui.

