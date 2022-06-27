Attention Men: Beware of These 3 Types of Cancer You are More Prone to

Cancer is one of the deadliest diseases, accounting for nearly 10 million deaths worldwide in 2020, as per the World Health Organization. If detected on time, it can be cured to some extent. Cancer symptoms are often vague, and thus regular self-checkups are important for both men and women. As much as women are on the verge of developing cancerous cells due to their age, lifestyle and other habits, men also are on the dangerous side equally.

This article talks about men’s health and the type of cancers they are more prone to.

Prostate Cancer

The chances of getting prostate cancer in men increase with age. While the cancer is most common after the age of 60 years, it is now getting detected in young males too. The risk of cancer doubles for those who are heavy smokers. The prostate gland is located just below the bladder in men and helps in regulating the flow of urine in their bodies. It isn’t likely to cause noticeable symptoms making it even more concerning.

Bladder Cancer

According to a Roswell Park Comprehensive Cancer Center report, men are four times more prone to getting bladder cancer than women. While the symptoms look similar to prostate cancer, bladder cancer is less serious than the former. According to various reports, bladder cancer in the early stages can be treated and the chances of survival are more in it.

Lung Cancer

According to National Institute on Drug Abuse and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), men are more likely to consume tobacco products in comparison to women. This makes them more prone to getting lung cancer than their contour gender. Lung cancer usually occurs from excess smoking or exposure to an unhealthy environment. Lung cancer may spread to lymph nodes or other organs in the body, including the brain.

