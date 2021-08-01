CHANGE LANGUAGE
August 2021: Festivals, Bank Holidays, Cricket Matches & More; Here's Your Day-to-day Guide to the Month Ahead
4-MIN READ

August 2021: Festivals, Bank Holidays, Cricket Matches & More; Here's Your Day-to-day Guide to the Month Ahead

Here's a look at all the important events in August 2021. (Image: Shutterstock)

Here's a look at all the important events in August 2021. (Image: Shutterstock)

Important event includes Independence Day, Rakshabandhan, Muharram, Janmashtmi, Friendship Day, World Breastfeeding Week and others. In Sports, the curtain will fall on Olympics, while in Cricket, India will play 3 of the 5 Test matches against England

The month of August is full of important days including festivals, sporting events and bank holiday. The day with see India celebrating its 75th Independence Day. Balaram Jayanti, Hariyali Teej, Nag Panchami, Sankashti Chaturthi, Onam, Raksha Bandhan and Janmashtmi are some of the festivals to be celebrated in August.

The Hiroshima and Nagasaki Day will remind us what horror Nuclear weapons can cause. Some of the important celebrated by the United Nations and its specialized agencies this month includes World Breastfeeding Week, International Youth Day, World Humanitarian Day and also the International Day against Nuclear Tests on August 29. The World Water Week will be celebrated from August 25.

Banks across India this month will be shut for 15 days. From this list of 15 holidays, 7 days are the usual weekends off, while the other eight stands as the RBI-listed holidays.

On Sports front, there is closing ceremony of world’s biggest sporting event: Tokyo Olympics 2020. In Cricket, India will start their tour of England and play three Test this month on August 4, August 12 and August 25.

Apart from these, there are a few more events to look forward to in August. Check out full list to make sure you don’t miss out on any of event in August 2021.

AUGUST 1

Friendship Day is celebrated every year on first Sunday of August. (Image: Shutterstock)
  • Friendship Day
  • National Sisters Day
  • National Mountain Climbing Day
  • International Mahjong Day
  • Respect for Parents Day
  • Muslim Women Rights Day
  • World Lung Cancer Day
  • World Breastfeeding Week (August 1-7)
  • West Indies vs Pakistan, 3rd T20 at Georgetown
  • India takes the UNSC chair

AUGUST 2

  • Bangladesh vs Australia, 1st T20 at Mirpur

AUGUST 3

  • World Sanskrit Day
  • Bangladesh vs Australia, 2nd T20 at Mirpur
  • West Indies vs Pakistan, 4th T20 at Georgetown

AUGUST 4

India will start their tour of England with Test match on August 4. (Reuters file pic)
  • India vs England First Test at Nottingham from 3:30 pm
  • U.S. Coast Guard Day

AUGUST 5

  • Bangladesh vs Australia, 3rd T20 at Mirpur
  • 2nd anniversary of Article 370 abrogation

AUGUST 6

Wrecked framework of the Museum of Science and Industry in Hiroshima, Japan. This is how it appeared shortly after the dropping of the first atomic bomb, on August 6, 1945. (Image: Shutterstock)
  • Hiroshima Day
  • International Forgiveness Day
  • Ireland vs Zimbabwe, 1st ODI at Belfast
International Beer Day is a celebration on the first Friday of every August. Tha aims is to celebrate the craft of brewing. (Image: Shutterstock)
  • International Beer Day

AUGUST 7

  • National Handloom Day
  • Bangladesh vs Australia, 4th T20 at Mirpur

AUGUST 8

The closing ceremony of world’s biggest sporting event: Tokyo Olympics 2020, will be held on August 8. (Image: Shutterstock)
  • Olympic Games Closing Ceremony
  • Quit India Movement Day
  • World Cat Day
  • Global Sleep Under The Stars Night
  • World Senior Citizens Day
  • Ireland vs Zimbabwe, 2nd ODI at Belfast
  • Bangladesh vs Australia, 5th T20 at Mirpur

AUGUST 9

  • Nagasaki Day
  • Balaram Jayanti (Gamha Purnima)

AUGUST 10

  • World Biofuel Day
  • World Lion Day
  • Islamic New Year

AUGUST 11

  • Global Kinetic Sand Day
  • Hariyali Teej
  • Ireland vs Zimbabwe, 3rd ODI at Belfast

AUGUST 12

The second Test between India and England will begin at Lord’s on August 12. (Reuters file pic)
  • India vs England Second Test at Lord’s from 3:30 pm
  • International Youth Day
  • World Elephant Day
  • West Indies vs Pakistan, 1st Test at Kingston

AUGUST 13

  • International Lefthanders Day
  • World Organ Donation Day
  • Nag Panchami
  • Bank Holiday: Patriot’s Day (Imphal)

AUGUST 14

  • Youm-e-Azadi (Pakistan Independence Day)

AUGUST 15

Prime Minister Narendra Modi unfurls the tricolor flag at the rampart of the Red Fort on the Independence Day , New Delhi. (Shutterstock file pic)
  • Independence Day
  • National Mourning Day (Bangladesh)
  • Ireland vs Zimbabwe, 1st T20 at Bready

AUGUST 16

  • Parsi New Year
  • Bennington Battle Day
  • Bank Holiday: Parse New Year (Shahenshahi) / (Belapur, Mumbai and Nagpur)

AUGUST 17

  • Indonesian Independence Day
  • Black Cat Appreciation Day
  • Ireland vs Zimbabwe, 2nd T20 at Bready

AUGUST 19

Shrine of Shia Imam Hussain in Karbala, Iraq. Muharram will be observed on August 19. (Image: Shutterstock)
  • Muharram
  • World Photography Day
  • International Bow Day
  • World Humanitarian Day
  • Bank holiday: Muharram (Ashoora) / (Agartala, Ahmedabad, Belapur, Bhopal, Hyderabad, Jaipur, Jammu, Kanpur, Kolkata, Lucknow, Mumbai, Nagpur, New Delhi, Patna, Raipur, Ranchi and Srinagar)

AUGUST 20

  • World Mosquito Day
  • Indian Akshay Urja Day
  • West Indies vs Pakistan, 2nd Test at Kingston
  • Ireland vs Zimbabwe, 3rd T20 at Bready
  • Bank holiday: Muharram/First Onam (Bengaluru, Chennai, Kochi and Thiruvananthapuram)

AUGUST 21

Onam, the harvest festival of Malayalis, will be celebrated on August 21. (Image: Shutterstock)
  • Onam
  • Bank Holiday: Thiruvonam (Thiruvananthapuram and Kochi)

AUGUST 22

Rakshabandhan, a day celebrating the beautiful bond of love between a brother and sister, is on August 22. (Image: Shutterstock)
  • Raksha Bandhan
  • International Day for Victims of Acts of Violence Based on Religion or Belief

AUGUST 23

  • International Day for the Remembrance of the Slave Trade and its Abolition
  • European Day of Remembrance for Victims of Stalinism and Nazism
  • Bank Holiday: Sree Narayana Guru Jayanthi (Thiruvananthapuram and Kochi)

AUGUST 25

  • India vs England Third Test at Leeds from 3:30 pm

AUGUST 23 TO 27

The theme of World Water Week 2021, to be celebrated from August 23 to August 27, is Building Resilience Faster, with a focus on concrete solutions to the world’s greatest water-related challenges. (Image: Shutterstock)
  • World Water Week
  • Sankashti Chaturthi

AUGUST 26

  • Women’s Equality Day
  • International Dog Day

AUGUST 29

The National Sports Day in India is celebrated on August 29, the birth anniversary of hockey legend Major Dhyan Chand. (Image: Shutterstock)
  • National Sports Day
  • International Day Against Nuclear Tests
  • Telugu Language Day
  • Sanskrit Day (Samskrita Dinam)

AUGUST 30

Krishna Janmashtami or the birth celebration of Lord Krishna. (Image: Shutterstock)
  • Janmashtami
  • Small Industry Day
  • International Day of the Victims of Enforced Disappearances
  • Bank Holiday: Janmashtami (Shravan Vad-8)/Krishna Jayanthi (Ahmedabad, Chandigarh, Chennai, Dehradun, Jaipur, Jammu, Kanpur, Lucknow, Patna, Raipur, Ranchi, Shillong, Shimla, Srinagar and Gangtok)

August 31

  • Sri Krishna Ashtami (Hyderabad)

first published:August 01, 2021, 07:54 IST