August 2021: Festivals, Bank Holidays, Cricket Matches & More; Here's Your Day-to-day Guide to the Month Ahead

The month of August is full of important days including festivals, sporting events and bank holiday. The day with see India celebrating its 75th Independence Day. Balaram Jayanti, Hariyali Teej, Nag Panchami, Sankashti Chaturthi, Onam, Raksha Bandhan and Janmashtmi are some of the festivals to be celebrated in August.

The Hiroshima and Nagasaki Day will remind us what horror Nuclear weapons can cause. Some of the important celebrated by the United Nations and its specialized agencies this month includes World Breastfeeding Week, International Youth Day, World Humanitarian Day and also the International Day against Nuclear Tests on August 29. The World Water Week will be celebrated from August 25.

Banks across India this month will be shut for 15 days. From this list of 15 holidays, 7 days are the usual weekends off, while the other eight stands as the RBI-listed holidays.

On Sports front, there is closing ceremony of world’s biggest sporting event: Tokyo Olympics 2020. In Cricket, India will start their tour of England and play three Test this month on August 4, August 12 and August 25.

Apart from these, there are a few more events to look forward to in August. Check out full list to make sure you don’t miss out on any of event in August 2021.

AUGUST 1

Friendship Day

National Sisters Day

National Mountain Climbing Day

International Mahjong Day

Respect for Parents Day

Muslim Women Rights Day

World Lung Cancer Day

World Breastfeeding Week (August 1-7)

West Indies vs Pakistan, 3rd T20 at Georgetown

India takes the UNSC chair

AUGUST 2

Bangladesh vs Australia, 1st T20 at Mirpur

AUGUST 3

World Sanskrit Day

Bangladesh vs Australia, 2nd T20 at Mirpur

West Indies vs Pakistan, 4th T20 at Georgetown

AUGUST 4

India vs England First Test at Nottingham from 3:30 pm

U.S. Coast Guard Day

AUGUST 5

Bangladesh vs Australia, 3rd T20 at Mirpur

2nd anniversary of Article 370 abrogation

AUGUST 6

Hiroshima Day

International Forgiveness Day

Ireland vs Zimbabwe, 1st ODI at Belfast

International Beer Day

AUGUST 7

National Handloom Day

Bangladesh vs Australia, 4th T20 at Mirpur

AUGUST 8

Olympic Games Closing Ceremony

Quit India Movement Day

World Cat Day

Global Sleep Under The Stars Night

World Senior Citizens Day

Ireland vs Zimbabwe, 2nd ODI at Belfast

Bangladesh vs Australia, 5th T20 at Mirpur

AUGUST 9

Nagasaki Day

Balaram Jayanti (Gamha Purnima)

AUGUST 10

World Biofuel Day

World Lion Day

Islamic New Year

AUGUST 11

Global Kinetic Sand Day

Hariyali Teej

Ireland vs Zimbabwe, 3rd ODI at Belfast

AUGUST 12

India vs England Second Test at Lord’s from 3:30 pm

International Youth Day

World Elephant Day

West Indies vs Pakistan, 1st Test at Kingston

AUGUST 13

International Lefthanders Day

World Organ Donation Day

Nag Panchami

Bank Holiday: Patriot’s Day (Imphal)

AUGUST 14

Youm-e-Azadi (Pakistan Independence Day)

AUGUST 15

Independence Day

National Mourning Day (Bangladesh)

Ireland vs Zimbabwe, 1st T20 at Bready

AUGUST 16

Parsi New Year

Bennington Battle Day

Bank Holiday: Parse New Year (Shahenshahi) / (Belapur, Mumbai and Nagpur)

AUGUST 17

Indonesian Independence Day

Black Cat Appreciation Day

Ireland vs Zimbabwe, 2nd T20 at Bready

AUGUST 19

Muharram

World Photography Day

International Bow Day

World Humanitarian Day

Bank holiday: Muharram (Ashoora) / (Agartala, Ahmedabad, Belapur, Bhopal, Hyderabad, Jaipur, Jammu, Kanpur, Kolkata, Lucknow, Mumbai, Nagpur, New Delhi, Patna, Raipur, Ranchi and Srinagar)

AUGUST 20

World Mosquito Day

Indian Akshay Urja Day

West Indies vs Pakistan, 2nd Test at Kingston

Ireland vs Zimbabwe, 3rd T20 at Bready

Bank holiday: Muharram/First Onam (Bengaluru, Chennai, Kochi and Thiruvananthapuram)

AUGUST 21

Onam

Bank Holiday: Thiruvonam (Thiruvananthapuram and Kochi)

AUGUST 22

Raksha Bandhan

International Day for Victims of Acts of Violence Based on Religion or Belief

AUGUST 23

International Day for the Remembrance of the Slave Trade and its Abolition

European Day of Remembrance for Victims of Stalinism and Nazism

Bank Holiday: Sree Narayana Guru Jayanthi (Thiruvananthapuram and Kochi)

AUGUST 25

India vs England Third Test at Leeds from 3:30 pm

AUGUST 23 TO 27

World Water Week

Sankashti Chaturthi

AUGUST 26

Women’s Equality Day

International Dog Day

AUGUST 29

National Sports Day

International Day Against Nuclear Tests

Telugu Language Day

Sanskrit Day (Samskrita Dinam)

AUGUST 30

Janmashtami

Small Industry Day

International Day of the Victims of Enforced Disappearances

Bank Holiday: Janmashtami (Shravan Vad-8)/Krishna Jayanthi (Ahmedabad, Chandigarh, Chennai, Dehradun, Jaipur, Jammu, Kanpur, Lucknow, Patna, Raipur, Ranchi, Shillong, Shimla, Srinagar and Gangtok)

August 31

Sri Krishna Ashtami (Hyderabad)

