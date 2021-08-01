August 2021: Festivals, Bank Holidays, Cricket Matches & More; Here's Your Day-to-day Guide to the Month Ahead

The month of August is full of important days including festivals, sporting events and bank holiday. The day with see India celebrating its 75th Independence Day. Balaram Jayanti, Hariyali Teej, Nag Panchami, Sankashti Chaturthi, Onam, Raksha Bandhan and Janmashtmi are some of the festivals to be celebrated in August.
The Hiroshima and Nagasaki Day will remind us what horror Nuclear weapons can cause. Some of the important celebrated by the United Nations and its specialized agencies this month includes World Breastfeeding Week, International Youth Day, World Humanitarian Day and also the International Day against Nuclear Tests on August 29. The World Water Week will be celebrated from August 25.
Banks across India this month will be shut for 15 days. From this list of 15 holidays, 7 days are the usual weekends off, while the other eight stands as the RBI-listed holidays.
On Sports front, there is closing ceremony of world’s biggest sporting event: Tokyo Olympics 2020. In Cricket, India will start their tour of England and play three Test this month on August 4, August 12 and August 25.
Apart from these, there are a few more events to look forward to in August. Check out full list to make sure you don’t miss out on any of event in August 2021.
AUGUST 1
- Friendship Day
- National Sisters Day
- National Mountain Climbing Day
- International Mahjong Day
- Respect for Parents Day
- Muslim Women Rights Day
- World Lung Cancer Day
- World Breastfeeding Week (August 1-7)
- West Indies vs Pakistan, 3rd T20 at Georgetown
- India takes the UNSC chair
AUGUST 2
- Bangladesh vs Australia, 1st T20 at Mirpur
AUGUST 3
- World Sanskrit Day
- Bangladesh vs Australia, 2nd T20 at Mirpur
- West Indies vs Pakistan, 4th T20 at Georgetown
AUGUST 4
- India vs England First Test at Nottingham from 3:30 pm
- U.S. Coast Guard Day
AUGUST 5
- Bangladesh vs Australia, 3rd T20 at Mirpur
- 2nd anniversary of Article 370 abrogation
AUGUST 6
- Hiroshima Day
- International Forgiveness Day
- Ireland vs Zimbabwe, 1st ODI at Belfast
- International Beer Day
AUGUST 7
- National Handloom Day
- Bangladesh vs Australia, 4th T20 at Mirpur
AUGUST 8
- Olympic Games Closing Ceremony
- Quit India Movement Day
- World Cat Day
- Global Sleep Under The Stars Night
- World Senior Citizens Day
- Ireland vs Zimbabwe, 2nd ODI at Belfast
- Bangladesh vs Australia, 5th T20 at Mirpur
AUGUST 9
- Nagasaki Day
- Balaram Jayanti (Gamha Purnima)
AUGUST 10
- World Biofuel Day
- World Lion Day
- Islamic New Year
AUGUST 11
- Global Kinetic Sand Day
- Hariyali Teej
- Ireland vs Zimbabwe, 3rd ODI at Belfast
AUGUST 12
- India vs England Second Test at Lord’s from 3:30 pm
- International Youth Day
- World Elephant Day
- West Indies vs Pakistan, 1st Test at Kingston
AUGUST 13
- International Lefthanders Day
- World Organ Donation Day
- Nag Panchami
- Bank Holiday: Patriot’s Day (Imphal)
AUGUST 14
- Youm-e-Azadi (Pakistan Independence Day)
AUGUST 15
- Independence Day
- National Mourning Day (Bangladesh)
- Ireland vs Zimbabwe, 1st T20 at Bready
AUGUST 16
- Parsi New Year
- Bennington Battle Day
- Bank Holiday: Parse New Year (Shahenshahi) / (Belapur, Mumbai and Nagpur)
AUGUST 17
- Indonesian Independence Day
- Black Cat Appreciation Day
- Ireland vs Zimbabwe, 2nd T20 at Bready
AUGUST 19
- Muharram
- World Photography Day
- International Bow Day
- World Humanitarian Day
- Bank holiday: Muharram (Ashoora) / (Agartala, Ahmedabad, Belapur, Bhopal, Hyderabad, Jaipur, Jammu, Kanpur, Kolkata, Lucknow, Mumbai, Nagpur, New Delhi, Patna, Raipur, Ranchi and Srinagar)
AUGUST 20
- World Mosquito Day
- Indian Akshay Urja Day
- West Indies vs Pakistan, 2nd Test at Kingston
- Ireland vs Zimbabwe, 3rd T20 at Bready
- Bank holiday: Muharram/First Onam (Bengaluru, Chennai, Kochi and Thiruvananthapuram)
AUGUST 21
- Onam
- Bank Holiday: Thiruvonam (Thiruvananthapuram and Kochi)
AUGUST 22
- Raksha Bandhan
- International Day for Victims of Acts of Violence Based on Religion or Belief
AUGUST 23
- International Day for the Remembrance of the Slave Trade and its Abolition
- European Day of Remembrance for Victims of Stalinism and Nazism
- Bank Holiday: Sree Narayana Guru Jayanthi (Thiruvananthapuram and Kochi)
AUGUST 25
- India vs England Third Test at Leeds from 3:30 pm
AUGUST 23 TO 27
- World Water Week
- Sankashti Chaturthi
AUGUST 26
- Women’s Equality Day
- International Dog Day
AUGUST 29
- National Sports Day
- International Day Against Nuclear Tests
- Telugu Language Day
- Sanskrit Day (Samskrita Dinam)
AUGUST 30
- Janmashtami
- Small Industry Day
- International Day of the Victims of Enforced Disappearances
- Bank Holiday: Janmashtami (Shravan Vad-8)/Krishna Jayanthi (Ahmedabad, Chandigarh, Chennai, Dehradun, Jaipur, Jammu, Kanpur, Lucknow, Patna, Raipur, Ranchi, Shillong, Shimla, Srinagar and Gangtok)
August 31
- Sri Krishna Ashtami (Hyderabad)
