Auli To Almora, Top Places To Visit In Uttarakhand This Winter

While some people hate winters, others just seem to love the chilly weather. If you belong to the latter category then winter might also be the ideal time for you to embark on a trip. And what’s better than to visit the breathtaking mountains and enjoy the blissful snow at a hill station?

If you are ready to pack your bags, stuffed with warm, woollen clothes then look no further than the beautiful destination of Uttarakhand. From towering hills, majestic valleys, quaint hamlets, glistening lakes, emerald-green forests, and mystic caves, Uttarakhand might be your next best vacation.

If you don’t mind freezing temperatures, then do fly to these five popular destinations in Uttarakhand that are a must-visit in winter.

Auli:

One of the most mesmerising places to visit while in Uttarakhand is undoubtedly Auli. Dotted with pristine mountains and stunning landscapes, Auli offers you captivating vistas of wildflowers and thickly-encrusted oak, deodar, pine, and coniferous forests.

With an elevation of 9000 ft, Auli provides breathtaking views of the Himalayan peaks of Nanda Devi, Mana Parvat, Dunagiri, and Kamet. In winter, you can enjoy a blissful ice skating experience travelling in a ropeway with snow-covered landscapes below.

Rishikesh:

The scenic city of Rishikesh presents a picturesque image as it appears poised between the breathtaking riverside promenades, vast stretches of dense forests, mighty mountains, and clear blue skies. The city houses some enormous temples, organizes fancy ceremonies, and is known for its architectural brilliance. For adrenaline junkies, Rishikesh is also the best getaway to enjoy a star-gazing camping experience or venture into the woods on a cold December morning for some adventure.

Ranikhet:

If you are in the dire need of some peace then Ranikhet should be your next stop. This little paradise houses an abundance of gardens and apple and apricot orchards, encircled by pine trees. Camping is one of the popular practices that tourists engage in while in Ranikhet. You can also go on a short trek and enjoy the beautiful sunrise while sipping on a hot cup of tea and a plate of steamy hot noodles.

Mussoorie:

Ruskin Bond has already heaped praise on this charming hill town. Now, it is time for you to visit this beautiful destination marked with pretty skies, dense woods, cascading waterfalls, and sheer natural beauty. People looking for some artistic inspiration might visit Mussoorie to experience the tranquillity of the mountains in this region. In winter, the place becomes a snow land, totally covered in sparkling white snow.

Almora:

Another place that you should not miss while in Uttarakhand is Almora. Tucked away in the lap of nature, this quaint little hill station offers you a comfortable stay in numerous hotels and resorts. Bathed in the luxuries of wooden homestays as you soak in the beauty of Almora, surrounded by mighty mountains, splurging on a variety of cuisines found in numerous restaurants and cafes, that will surely enrich your taste buds.

