Auli To Develop Into A World-Class Adventure Tourism Spot

Auli in Uttarakhand is known for its snowy slopes. The Uttarakhand government is taking steps to develop Auli into a world-class adventure tourism destination and a 365-day attraction. As per a report in the Times of India, Tourism Minister of the state, Satpal Maharaj, who chaired a meeting with senior officials of the department, has said that a master plan is being chalked out for the hill town.

He added that Auli will now develop into a year-round tourist destination, not just for winters. The government will develop a skiing village apart from various activities that will be organised throughout the year.

Sports facilities like trekking, hiking, and rock climbing will also be available in the valley in the second half of the year.

The minister said that keeping children in mind, the government will construct training slopes. These facilities will be built for all age groups. The extensive infrastructure development works will be undertaken to attract maximum tourists to the popular destination in the hill state.

Chief Secretary of the state SS Sandhu visited Auli last month for inspection and evaluated the tourist facilities at the hill station.

Auli is a famous winter skiing destination in Uttarakhand. The hill station has a breathtaking view of the valley. Tourists can enjoy the cable car ride between Joshimath and Gurson which passes through the meandering trails of the dense forest. The ropeway covers around four kilometres amidst the Garhwal mountains. One can also start their trek to Himalayan peaks like Nanda Devi, Mana Parvat and Dunagiri from the hill station.

