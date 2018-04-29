English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Australia Approves First Ever Music Festival Pill-testing Trial
A number of countries have pill-testing programmes, including the Netherlands, Portugal, Spain and New Zealand.
(Image: AP)
Australia will conduct its first ever pill-testing trial this weekend at a music festival in the capital Canberra in an attempt to reduce harm from illicit drug consumption, officials said.
The Australian Capital Territory (ACT) government announced that party-goers attending the Groovin the Moo festival on Sunday will be able to have their drugs tested by experts, who will inform users of the ingredients and counsel on potential risks.
An amnesty bin will be on offer for those who decide to get rid of their drugs.
"This trial is a breakthrough for harm reduction," ACT health minister Meegan Fitzharris posted on Facebook late Thursday.
"It does not condone illicit drug use, but for the first time people will have access to information they wouldn't otherwise have to make better decisions," she added.
A number of countries have pill-testing programmes, including the Netherlands, Portugal, Spain and New Zealand.
The composition of illicit party drugs varies widely. Authorities warn that makers regularly mix recreational drugs with unpredictable or hazardous ingredients.
Police have pledged they "will not actively target" the section of the festival where pill testing will take place.
"Whilst ACT Policing does not condone the use of illicit drugs, we do support harm minimisation strategies such as the decision to provide an accommodating environment to allow for pill testing," a police spokesperson said.
"As a police force, we will continue to target and investigate the sale and supply of illicit drugs."
According to 2016 government data, some 8.5 million people -- around 43 percent of Australians aged 14 and over -- have used recreational drugs such as cannabis, methamphetamines, ecstasy and illegally-obtained pharmaceuticals in their lifetime.
Also Watch
The Australian Capital Territory (ACT) government announced that party-goers attending the Groovin the Moo festival on Sunday will be able to have their drugs tested by experts, who will inform users of the ingredients and counsel on potential risks.
An amnesty bin will be on offer for those who decide to get rid of their drugs.
"This trial is a breakthrough for harm reduction," ACT health minister Meegan Fitzharris posted on Facebook late Thursday.
"It does not condone illicit drug use, but for the first time people will have access to information they wouldn't otherwise have to make better decisions," she added.
A number of countries have pill-testing programmes, including the Netherlands, Portugal, Spain and New Zealand.
The composition of illicit party drugs varies widely. Authorities warn that makers regularly mix recreational drugs with unpredictable or hazardous ingredients.
Police have pledged they "will not actively target" the section of the festival where pill testing will take place.
"Whilst ACT Policing does not condone the use of illicit drugs, we do support harm minimisation strategies such as the decision to provide an accommodating environment to allow for pill testing," a police spokesperson said.
"As a police force, we will continue to target and investigate the sale and supply of illicit drugs."
According to 2016 government data, some 8.5 million people -- around 43 percent of Australians aged 14 and over -- have used recreational drugs such as cannabis, methamphetamines, ecstasy and illegally-obtained pharmaceuticals in their lifetime.
Also Watch
-
International Dance Day Special: Anyone Can Dance Everywhere
-
Friday 27 April , 2018
World In Flux : Inter Korea Summit 2018, Will Trump Steal the Credit for Denuclearising Korea
-
Friday 27 April , 2018
2018 World Cup feature on Yekaterinburg Arena
-
Thursday 26 April , 2018
Watch: First Ride Review of Suzuki GSX-S750
-
Thursday 26 April , 2018
Xiaomi Mi Mix 2S First Look: Signature Redefined
International Dance Day Special: Anyone Can Dance Everywhere
Friday 27 April , 2018 World In Flux : Inter Korea Summit 2018, Will Trump Steal the Credit for Denuclearising Korea
Friday 27 April , 2018 2018 World Cup feature on Yekaterinburg Arena
Thursday 26 April , 2018 Watch: First Ride Review of Suzuki GSX-S750
Thursday 26 April , 2018 Xiaomi Mi Mix 2S First Look: Signature Redefined
Video Wall
Recommended For You
- Watch Ranveer as Freddie Mercury, Recreating Legendary Rock Band Queen's Classic Track in Switzerland
- Yesteryear Actress Mumtaz is Alive, Daughter Tanya Madhvani Confirms Through an Instagram Post
- Nokia X to Sport iPhone X Like Notch Display; Launch on May 16
- 30 Years of QSQT: Aamir Would Go at Night and Put Up Posters on Autos to Ensure People Watched the Film
- This Real-Life 'Transformers' Robot Turns Into a Sports Car in 60 Seconds