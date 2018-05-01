English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Australia Is Parineeti's 'Ideal Holiday Destination'
Parineeti is the first Indian woman ambassador of a panel by Tourism Australia.
Image: Instagram/ ParineetiChopra
Actress Parineeti Chopra finds Australia a perfect holiday destination, and she finds it effortless to promote it among Indian travellers.
Parineeti, the first Indian woman ambassador of the "Friend of Australia" (FOA) advocacy panel by Tourism Australia, visited the country for the third time last month.
"I have had such a great time travelling around Australia during my previous visits and this one. It's just been an instant connect with the destination and the people, and advocating it has really been effortless," Parineeti said in a statement to IANS.
The "Ishaqzaade" star added: "So far I have travelled to Queensland, Northern Territory, Victoria and New South Wales and my experiences in this beautiful country just keep getting better.
"Australia's food and wine, nature, unique wildlife, aquatic experiences are a perfect combination of an ideal holiday destination. I look forward to inspiring more Indian travellers to visit."
On the film front, she is busy with "Namastey England" and "Kesari".
