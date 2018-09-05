English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Australia Mints its Most Valuable Coin Ever, Complete with Pink Diamonds
The two-kilogram treasure, which depicts a sailing ship, a gold prospector and boab trees found in Western Australia, is considered legal tender and will be sold to the highest bidder.
The Perth Mint on September 4, 2018 shows a minted two-kilo (4.4 lbs) gold coin called "Discovery" in Perth. © Handout / THE PERTH MINT / AFP
Loading...
Australia has minted a gold coin encrusted with rare pink diamonds worth Aus$2.48 million (US$1.8 million) to meet growing demand for high-end collectables from the ultra-rich. The two-kilogram treasure, which depicts a sailing ship, a gold prospector and boab trees found in Western Australia, is considered legal tender and will be sold to the highest bidder.
It is the most valuable coin ever made in Australia and is expected to be sold to a buyer from Asia or the Middle East.
It was "released in response to the distinct increase in demand for exclusive luxury items", said Perth Mint chief executive Richard Hayes said on Tuesday, adding, "The coin showcases rare pink stones handset in the most famed of precious metals, telling the inspirational rags to riches tales of mining for these prized resources."
Called "Discovery", it was modelled after the "Holey Dollar", one of Australia's first coins, with a private collector paying Aus$495,000 for one of those in 2013. A key attraction is the four pink diamonds from the renowned Argyle mine in Australia's remote western Kimberley region, including a 1.02-carat emerald cut.
"In terms of pink diamonds themselves, you can fit the whole year's production literally into the palm of your hand," said Hayes.
Miner Rio Tinto holds a pink diamond sale each year which attracts global interest. Stones can fetch US$1-2 million a carat. As a basic rule of thumb, pink and red diamonds are worth about 50 times more than white diamonds.
It is the most valuable coin ever made in Australia and is expected to be sold to a buyer from Asia or the Middle East.
It was "released in response to the distinct increase in demand for exclusive luxury items", said Perth Mint chief executive Richard Hayes said on Tuesday, adding, "The coin showcases rare pink stones handset in the most famed of precious metals, telling the inspirational rags to riches tales of mining for these prized resources."
Called "Discovery", it was modelled after the "Holey Dollar", one of Australia's first coins, with a private collector paying Aus$495,000 for one of those in 2013. A key attraction is the four pink diamonds from the renowned Argyle mine in Australia's remote western Kimberley region, including a 1.02-carat emerald cut.
"In terms of pink diamonds themselves, you can fit the whole year's production literally into the palm of your hand," said Hayes.
Miner Rio Tinto holds a pink diamond sale each year which attracts global interest. Stones can fetch US$1-2 million a carat. As a basic rule of thumb, pink and red diamonds are worth about 50 times more than white diamonds.
Loading...
Next Story Next Story
Also Watch
Also Watch
-
Koodiyattam: The Ancient Form Of Theatre, Art and Drama of Kerala
-
Friday 31 August , 2018
Stree Movie Review: Comic, Revenge Drama And Strangely Romantic
-
Thursday 30 August , 2018
Worlds Oldest Lady: Meet Julia Flores Colque From Bolivia
-
Friday 24 August , 2018
Happy Phirr Bhaag Jayegi: Funny In Patches
-
Wednesday 15 August , 2018
Rani Mukerji On Why Marriage, Motherhood Hasn't Changed Her Outlook Towards Films
Koodiyattam: The Ancient Form Of Theatre, Art and Drama of Kerala
Friday 31 August , 2018 Stree Movie Review: Comic, Revenge Drama And Strangely Romantic
Thursday 30 August , 2018 Worlds Oldest Lady: Meet Julia Flores Colque From Bolivia
Friday 24 August , 2018 Happy Phirr Bhaag Jayegi: Funny In Patches
Wednesday 15 August , 2018 Rani Mukerji On Why Marriage, Motherhood Hasn't Changed Her Outlook Towards Films
Video Wall
Recommended For You
- Owner Throws Royal Enfield Pegasus 500 Worth Rs 2.4 Lakh in Garbage, Unhappy With Classic 350 ABS Launch
- Here's What Rishi and Neetu Kapoor Think About Son Ranbir's Relationship With Alia
- Sacred Games Star Kubra Sait: I Still Celebrate the Day When I First Met Shah Rukh Khan
- Super 30: On Teacher's Day, Hrithik Roshan Shares His Intense First Looks From the Film
- India Won't Face Former World Number One Novak Djokovic in Davis Cup Playoff in Serbia
Photogallery
Loading...
Loading...