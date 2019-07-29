Australian Hay Fever: Symptoms, Treatment and Precaution

Spiritual leader Sadhguru Jaggi Vasudev, who is in Melbourne to take part in various events is down with Australian Hay Fever.

In a video posted on Sadguru's official Instagram handle, the spiritual leader said that even after being diagnosed with Australian Hay fever, he is trying to keep up to his schedule. "Fever and flu never stopped me from doing what I am doing and the same is with Australian hay fever," Sadhguru Jaggi Vasudev said.

What is Australian Hay Fever?

Australian Hay Fever, also known as allergic rhinitis, is one of the most common allergic disorder affecting one in five people in Australian and New Zealand. Both adults and children call fall prey to this disease. Despite its name, allergic rhinitis, it is neither caused by hay nor does it result in fever.

Causes and trigger of Australian Hay Fever

Australian Hay fever is caused by the nose and/or eyes coming into contact with environmental allergens, such as pollen, dust mite, moulds, house dust, animal fur, fungal spores and air pollutants.

According to the Department of Health, Government of Western Australia, the symptoms, preventions and treatment of Hay Fever include:

Symptoms of Australian Hay Fever

-Some of the common symptoms of Australian Hay Fever include:

-Runny or blocked/congested nose

-Itchy nose

-Sneezing

-Itchy, watery eyes

-Snoring

Other complications of Australian Hay Fever may include:

-Sleep disturbance

-Daytime tiredness

-Fatigue

-Headache

-Lack of concentration

-Recurrent ear infections in children

-Recurrent sinus infections in adults

-Asthma

Prevention from Australian Hay Fever

-Stay indoors when possible during pollen season, on windy days, or after thunderstorms.

-Avoid activities known to cause exposure to pollen, such as mowing grass.

-Shower after activities where you may have had a high exposure to pollen.

-Use re-circulated air in your vehicle when pollen levels are high.

Treatment of Australian Hay Fever

-The doctor or health practitioner may provide different medication depending on the condition to treat allergic rhinitis.

-Saltwater nasal sprays or douches can also be effective in relieving symptoms.

-Intranasal corticosteroid sprays – these contain low dose steroids and are safe for long-term use.

-Non-sedating antihistamines – these are effective in relieving symptoms and are available without prescription from a pharmacy.

-Decongestant nasal sprays or tablets – these should be used for a maximum of 5 days. Pregnant women and those with high blood pressure should not use decongestants.

-Treatment is usually for 3 to 5 years and typically offered to people older than 5 years.

