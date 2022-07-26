Authenticity Vs Conformity: How Gen Z Are Influencing The Fashion Industry

Social media is filled to the brim with creators and influencers pushing ideas and concepts that stand out as a fresh perspective. The digital, hyper-connected populace on the web mostly belongs to the age bracket that is associated with Generation Z.

Successors to the millennials, Gen Zs are the ones who will be driving the world in the decades to follow.

And to actually wrap this idea around our heads and witness this phenomenon gain momentum as we speak, analysing the beauty industry is the perfect way to go about it.

Self-care routines, make-up tutorials, product reviews, and boutique posts are content that one consumes on a daily basis and at substantial rates on social media. These engagements are evidence of how the beauty industry is transforming, aligned with the psyche of a new generation taking over.

Speaking about the perception of beauty that the Gen Z people abide by, analysts at Jefferies, an investment bank, noted, “Gen Z consumers have instituted a paradigm shift in the psyche of the Beauty consumer. As a generation focused on authenticity, not conformity – Gen Z views beauty as a way to express their intrinsic value versus as a tool to achieve external validation,” as reported by Fortune.

This transformation directly influences how brands push their products into a market where the dominant spenders belong to Gen Z. What a report by Euromonitor, a market research firm, noticed was that fashion brands now develop products that reflect beauty through a holistic lens. The idea of beauty being advocated through these products intertwines concepts of mental health, gut health, and self-comfort.

The report by Euromonitor focused on how, aligned with this paradigm shift, the fragrance category in the fashion industry has started adapting. “Propelled by Gen Z, the fragrance category has shifted its marketing messaging from sexualised imagery to a focus on scent profile and mindfulness,” the analysis read.

Contrary to consuming more, the focus of Gen Z consumers has shifted towards a minimalistic approach. They prefer simple yet effective self-care routines as compared to bombarding their routines with products. Seeing such aspects among others, the fashion industry is keen on adapting to this “new” mindset while also keeping its intrinsic market approach intact.

