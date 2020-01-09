Author of Jack Reacher Series Lee Child to be on Booker Judging Panel

Best-selling thriller writer Lee Child of Jack Reacher fame will be one of the judges for the prestigious Booker prize this year.

The renowned writer, whose actual name is James Grant, has published 24 books in the Jack Reacher series and has sold more than 100 million copies across the globe. Child is one of the five judges on the panel to determine the winner for the best of fiction.

Other members on the panel include poet Lemn Sissay, author and critic Sameer Rahim, plus classicist and translator Emily Wilson. The chairman of the panel will be editor, literary critic and ex-publisher Margaret Busby.

Child's books have been adapted into Hollywood movies. Two of the films had actor Tom Cruise starring in them as Jack Reacher. Moreover, Amazon is making a drama based on the series.

The Booker panel will be judging the best long-form fiction chosen from the entries published in the UK from October 1 last year to September 30 this year.

Last year's Booker Prize in the category of fiction was shared between The Testaments by Margaret Atwood and Girl, Woman, Other by Bernardine Evaristo. As per a report published in Daily Mail, Bernadine's novel will be turned into a television series. Margaret's book is likely to be adapted by the same producers who were behind the screen adaptation of her work The Handmaid's Tale.

