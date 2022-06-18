Autistic Pride Day 2022: History, Significance and Inspirational Quotes to Share

AUTISTIC PRIDE DAY 2022: Autism spectrum disorder is a neurodevelopmental condition that affects a person’s ability to interact at a social level. Many of us confuse Autism with an illness. However, it is just a reflection of the mind which makes autistic people a little different from others.

Every year, to raise awareness about the condition, June 18 is observed as the Autistic Pride Day, globally. To mark this day, people who have been diagnosed with autism share their stories and speak on the theme of Autistic Pride Day. Let’s take a look at the history, significance and some quotes that’ll inspire you to create an equal world for people with Autism.

Autistic Pride Day: History

Reportedly, the first Autistic Pride Day was observed in Brazil in 2005. According to various records, the day was founded by Gareth and Amy Nelson. The day is said to be established by an organisation named Aspies for Freedom in Brazil in 2005 in order to make the public aware of the condition and celebrate the similarities and differences among persons with autism. It started gaining importance in the world and slowly became a world affair.

Autistic Pride Day: Significance

As the name signifies, Autistic Pride Day is an extremely important day as it educates the general public about the issues that affect people with autism. To fight the stigma and to make autistic people comfortable, we must ensure kindness and empathy towards them. This day also promotes equal opportunities for people with autism.

Autistic Pride Day 2022: Quotes

“Autism doesn’t have to define a person. Artists with autism are like anyone else: They define themselves through hard work and individuality.” –Adrienne Bailon, Artist “It seems that for success in science or art, a dash of autism is essential.” –Hans Asperger “Even for parents of children that are not on the spectrum, there is no such thing as a normal child.” –Violet Stevens “It takes a village to raise a child. It takes a child with autism to raise the consciousness of the village.” – Coach Elaine Hall “I’ve listened enough. It’s time for me to speak, however it may sound. Through an electronic device, my hands, or my mouth. Now it’s your time to listen. Are you ready?” – Neal Katz

