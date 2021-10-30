Autoimmune Disorder: Symptoms, Causes, Treatment, Impact of COVID-19 and More

Autoimmune disorder can be caused by a reaction of an individual’s immune system against the organs or tissues of their body. The abnormally low activity or an increased activity is known as immune disorder. However, both the cases are not harmful. When the immune system is less active, the body’s ability to fight invaders gets reduced leading to infections with bacteria and viruses.

This also reduces the person’s ability to fight diseases. When the immune system is overactive, the body attacks and damages its own tissues. Autoimmune processes can result in the slow destruction of a particular type of cell or tissue, stimulation of an organ into excessive growth, or interference in function.

Who Are At Risk?

The autoimmune disorders mostly affect younger and middle-aged people. However, it may vary depending upon the age of the person. Like rheumatoid arthritis is more common among old-age people. African-American, American-Indian, or Latino ethnic groups are also more likely to develop autoimmune disorders. The tendency to develop autoimmune disorders can also be inherited.

Symptoms Of Autoimmune Disorder

The common symptoms are associated with autoimmune disorders is mentioned below:

Joint pain, muscle pain or weakness, or a tremor

Weight loss, insomnia, heat intolerance or rapid heartbeat

Recurrent rashes or hives, sun sensitivity, a butterfly-shaped rash across the nose and cheeks.

Difficulty concentrating or focusing

Tiredness or fatigue, weight gain or cold intolerance

Hair loss and white patches on the skin or inside the mouth

Abdominal pain, blood or mucus in stool, diarrhoea or mouth ulcers

Dry eyes, mouth or dryness of skin

Numbness or tingling in the hands or feet

Multiple miscarriages or clots in the blood vessels

Autoimmune Disorder Cure: Does Homoeopathy Have A Cure For Autoimmune Diseases?

The autoimmune disease can be cured depending on the specific disease and the severity of the symptoms. Like some patients need supplements to replace a hormone or vitamin that their body is lacking -for example thyroid supplements.

Homoeopathic medicines are found to have long term benefits in disorders like Psoriasis, Vitiligo, Rheumatoid arthritis and Ulcerative colitis. It has a whole branch based on immunity and autoimmune disorders known as Psychoneuroimmunology.

As the disorders take years to develop, homoeopathy digs deep into the history of a patient before suggesting the medicine that can reverse it permanently.

COVID-19 And Autoimmune Disorders

The COVID-19 infection has the ability to trigger the new onset of or worsening of existing autoimmune disease. Several children have been found suffering from autoimmune diseases like the MIS-C (Multisystem Inflammatory Syndrome) during COVID-19. It has also caused a delay in the diagnosis and treatment of autoimmune disorders.

