Avengers: Endgame Director Joe Russo Savours Marvel Special Thali on His Visit to India

The popular Avengers: Endgame director Joe Russo is in India to promote their upcoming Marvel film and he seems to explore Mumbai to the fullest.Joe looked mesmerised and overwhelmed by the Indian thali served to him as he was spotted by the Paparazzi enjoying the scrumptious meal. He was also was dressed in a traditional lavender Kurta and a matching stole to go along with.The traditional Indian thali wasn't just any ordinary platter but it was specially made for the director as it was laid out in an initial 'A' shape which stood for Avengers.The Avengers special thali comprised of 16 bowls filled with various delicious Indian savouries and sweets along with few tandoori rotis.Marvel fans waited with bated breath as Joe is all set to attend fan fest happening on Monday where he will interact with the audience in an Ask Me Anything Session.During his visit to India, Joe also met AR Rahman who had already created the Marvel anthem for the Indian audience in Hindi, Tamil and Telugu.Earlier, the director had said that he was excited to visit the country and is thrilled with fans response of Avengers: Endgame in India. "I am absolutely thrilled with the passionate response Avengers: Infinity War received in India, and cannot wait for you to see Avengers: Endgame. Thank you for embracing these movies. I am excited to be coming to India and eager to meet our Indian fans very soon," The Indian Express quoted Joe as saying.Russo Brothers joined the Marvel Cinematic Universe in 2014 with Captain America: The Winter Soldier. The director duo went on to direct Civil War in 2016 and finally helmed Avengers: Infinity War. The two are also directing Avengers: Endgame which concludes the phase three of MCU.Avengers: Endgame, that concludes the phase three of Marvel Universe, releases on April 26.