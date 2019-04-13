English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Avengers Endgame Star Scarlett Johansson Dresses to Kill in Edgy One-sleeve Pantsuit
Scarlett Johansson, Chris Hemsworth and Paul Rudd arrived at the Avengers: Endgame UK Fan Event in London.
Image: @Scarlett Johanssonfc/Instagram
Scarlett Johansson, Chris Hemsworth and Paul Rudd arrived at the Avengers: Endgame UK Fan Event in London and the trio made heads turn like always.
But Scarlett was literally dressed to kill in her Tom Ford outfit. Pantsuits have ruled the red carpets this year but Scarlett outdid the rest with her satin black asymmetric pantsuit. The all-black one-sleeved blazer with a bustier was designed by Tom Ford.
She threw together a pair of black heels and tinted her lips with her signature scarlet lip colour which broke the monotony of the all-black outfit. The Nikos Koulis drop earrings looked stunning, too.
She took the no-shirt trend on the red carpet to the next level with this pantsuit which gave Scarlett a boss-lady look on one side and a bold-diva look on the other.
The unique cutout number belongs to Tom Ford's fall ’19 collection and has put this outfit on the shelves for $2,490.
Chris Hemsworth and Paul Rudd also were seen on the red carpet in their ravishing dark suits with patterns. Both the men were suited in Etro.
Chris Hemsworth looked suave in a three-piece suit along with a pair of brown shoes. On the other hand, Rudd flaunted decided to go tieless and threw together a checked suit over a white shirt.
