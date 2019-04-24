English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Avengers Endgame Star Scarlett Johansson Leads the Cavalcade in Crystal Versace Dress at Premiere
Scarlett Johansson walked the Avengers: Endgame premiere red carpet in a body-hugging Swarovski crystal Atelier Versace gown holding a Jimmy Choo clutch.
Scarlett Johansson walked the Avengers: Endgame premiere red carpet in a body-hugging Swarovski crystal Atelier Versace gown holding a Jimmy Choo clutch.
Loading...
Scarlett Johannson arrived at the Los Angeles premiere of the highly anticipated movie, Avengers: Endgame and she was literally dressed to kill.
The 34-year-old actor walked the red carpet along with her boyfriend Colin Jost in a body-hugging Swarovski crystal Atelier Versace gown holding a Jimmy Choo clutch.
We are aware the thigh-high slit outfits have ruled the red carpets this year but Scarlett outdid the rest as she dazzled in her strapless mesh dress featuring a sheer back.
We couldn't take our eyes off her sheer back which revealed her flower tattoos. The black and white tattoo of a branch of roses is said to be inspired by her 5-year-old daughter, Rose.
Scarlett Johansson sported the Infinity Gauntlet themed accessory featuring five rings and bracelet studded with gems, each representing a different colour for each of the Infinity Stones. Fans couldn't help but appreciate the female superheroes for their accessory choices.
In the Marvel Cinematic Universe, the Infinity Gauntlet was made and worn by Thanos to hold six of the 'soul gems', better known as the Infinity Stones, namely - Time Stone, Space Stone, Power Stone, Mind Stone, Reality Stone and Soul Stone.
Having worn the gauntlet, the galactic villain from Titan got everybody talking about him in Infinity War, when he stumped the Avengers. It was the first time in MCU when a villain had beaten the Earth's mightiest heroes after successfully collecting all the Infinity Stones. Thanos had later wiped out half of the universe with a snap of his fingers.
Following the events of Infinity War, Avengers: Endgame is slated to hit theatres on April 26.
The 34-year-old actor walked the red carpet along with her boyfriend Colin Jost in a body-hugging Swarovski crystal Atelier Versace gown holding a Jimmy Choo clutch.
We are aware the thigh-high slit outfits have ruled the red carpets this year but Scarlett outdid the rest as she dazzled in her strapless mesh dress featuring a sheer back.
We couldn't take our eyes off her sheer back which revealed her flower tattoos. The black and white tattoo of a branch of roses is said to be inspired by her 5-year-old daughter, Rose.
Scarlett Johansson sported the Infinity Gauntlet themed accessory featuring five rings and bracelet studded with gems, each representing a different colour for each of the Infinity Stones. Fans couldn't help but appreciate the female superheroes for their accessory choices.
In the Marvel Cinematic Universe, the Infinity Gauntlet was made and worn by Thanos to hold six of the 'soul gems', better known as the Infinity Stones, namely - Time Stone, Space Stone, Power Stone, Mind Stone, Reality Stone and Soul Stone.
Having worn the gauntlet, the galactic villain from Titan got everybody talking about him in Infinity War, when he stumped the Avengers. It was the first time in MCU when a villain had beaten the Earth's mightiest heroes after successfully collecting all the Infinity Stones. Thanos had later wiped out half of the universe with a snap of his fingers.
Following the events of Infinity War, Avengers: Endgame is slated to hit theatres on April 26.
Loading...
Next Story Next Story
Also Watch
Also Watch
-
Elections 2019: Politics, Polls and Showbiz | Actors who Dethroned Politicians
-
Monday 22 April , 2019
World Earth Day: Lil Dicky Shares Why He Made A Star-studded Earth Day Video
-
Monday 11 March , 2019
Eshan Hilal | Once Called A Prostitute, Now A Famous Belly Dancer
-
Friday 22 March , 2019
In Conversation With Richie Mehta & Shefali Shah on Netflix's Delhi Crime
-
Friday 22 March , 2019
Talking about Netflix's Delhi Crime with Rasika Dugal & Rajesh Tailang
Elections 2019: Politics, Polls and Showbiz | Actors who Dethroned Politicians
Monday 22 April , 2019 World Earth Day: Lil Dicky Shares Why He Made A Star-studded Earth Day Video
Monday 11 March , 2019 Eshan Hilal | Once Called A Prostitute, Now A Famous Belly Dancer
Friday 22 March , 2019 In Conversation With Richie Mehta & Shefali Shah on Netflix's Delhi Crime
Friday 22 March , 2019 Talking about Netflix's Delhi Crime with Rasika Dugal & Rajesh Tailang
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Photo of Muslim Woman 'Posing' Against Anti-Islam Protests is Going Viral
- Barun Sobti Reveals Why He Moved to Bollywood: TV was Becoming Exhausting
- Avengers Endgame Star Scarlett Johansson Leads the Cavalcade in Crystal Versace Dress at Premiere
- IPL 2019 | Dhoni & Sons: From MS to Rishabh And Beyond
- CRPF, BSF to Get Bomb-Proof Vehicles for J&K, Naxal-Hit Areas, Government Approves Procurement
Photogallery
Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
- 01 d
- 12 h
- 38 m
- 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results