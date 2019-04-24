Take the pledge to vote

Avengers Endgame Star Scarlett Johansson Leads the Cavalcade in Crystal Versace Dress at Premiere

Scarlett Johansson walked the Avengers: Endgame premiere red carpet in a body-hugging Swarovski crystal Atelier Versace gown holding a Jimmy Choo clutch.

News18.com

Updated:April 24, 2019, 2:57 PM IST
Avengers Endgame Star Scarlett Johansson Leads the Cavalcade in Crystal Versace Dress at Premiere
Scarlett Johansson walked the Avengers: Endgame premiere red carpet in a body-hugging Swarovski crystal Atelier Versace gown holding a Jimmy Choo clutch.
Scarlett Johannson arrived at the Los Angeles premiere of the highly anticipated movie, Avengers: Endgame and she was literally dressed to kill.

The 34-year-old actor walked the red carpet along with her boyfriend Colin Jost in a body-hugging Swarovski crystal Atelier Versace gown holding a Jimmy Choo clutch.



We are aware the thigh-high slit outfits have ruled the red carpets this year but Scarlett outdid the rest as she dazzled in her strapless mesh dress featuring a sheer back.

We couldn't take our eyes off her sheer back which revealed her flower tattoos. The black and white tattoo of a branch of roses is said to be inspired by her 5-year-old daughter, Rose.





Scarlett Johansson sported the Infinity Gauntlet themed accessory featuring five rings and bracelet studded with gems, each representing a different colour for each of the Infinity Stones. Fans couldn't help but appreciate the female superheroes for their accessory choices.

In the Marvel Cinematic Universe, the Infinity Gauntlet was made and worn by Thanos to hold six of the 'soul gems', better known as the Infinity Stones, namely - Time Stone, Space Stone, Power Stone, Mind Stone, Reality Stone and Soul Stone.



Having worn the gauntlet, the galactic villain from Titan got everybody talking about him in Infinity War, when he stumped the Avengers. It was the first time in MCU when a villain had beaten the Earth's mightiest heroes after successfully collecting all the Infinity Stones. Thanos had later wiped out half of the universe with a snap of his fingers.

Following the events of Infinity War, Avengers: Endgame is slated to hit theatres on April 26.
