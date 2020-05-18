Avengers Star Chris Evans Talks About His Love for Pet Dog Dodger

Avengers star Chris Evans, who's known for essaying the role of Captain America in Marvel Cinematic Universe, broke the Internet when he joined Instagram earlier this month. Now, days after Chris made his official debut on the social media platform, he revealed the real reason behind joining the photo-sharing app.

Talking about his debut on Instagram on The Tonight Show starring Jimmy Fallon, the actor said that he joined Instagram because he had so many good pictures of his dog, Dodger, and he felt that they were being wasted on his phone and he needs to post them somewhere.

As of now, the actor has posted two pictures of his dog. The most recent one shared last week has the picture of his dog resting on the bed. He captioned the post, “Just woke up to this pillow hog.”

The other was when Chris tried to groom the canine only to mess things up big time. As the fluffy dog needed a bit of trimming, the actor took the task upon himself during quarantine.

He has two more posts on his timeline. One is a throwback picture he shared with his family on Mother's Day, while the other is his Instagram debut video, in which he announced shared taking part in the All In Challenge, launched to help raise money to fight hunger during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Follow News18 Lifestyle for more

Support the daily wage earners who have been hit the hardest by the COVID-19 crisis. Click here to contribute to the cause. #IndiaGives

The daily News18 Coronavirus COVID-19 newsletter - Get your copy here.

Subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow us on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube

Special Offer: Subscribe to Moneycontrol PRO’s annual plan for ₹1/- per day for the first year and claim exclusive benefits worth ₹20,000. Coupon code: PRO365