Avika Gor Joins Manish Raisinghan and Sangeita Chauhaan's Virtual Pre-wedding Festivities

Sasural Simar Ka fame actor Manish Raisinghan is all set to tie the nuptial knot with Sangeita Chauhaan on Tuesday. The duo is holding all their wedding festivities online, in the presence of their closest friends.

Manish and Sangeita began their wedding celebrations with the mehendi and sangeet ceremony. Joining the duo for their celebrations was Manish’s co-star Avika Gor, among other relatives and friends. The groom-to-be posted wishes and snaps of the screenshots shared by other friends.

In another album, posted by Manish’s niece, one can see the glimpses of mehendi and cocktail ceremonies. With the title “Maamu Ki Shaadi”, the album captures all the beautiful moments of the family.

A day ago, Manish also posted an adorable message for Sangeita. He wrote, “Kabhi sapne mein bhi nahin socha tha yeh din dekhna padega… shadi? Me? But what to do... when someone charms you with her simplicity and genuineness you just surrender.... That’s what this lovely Lady @sangeitachauhaan is guilty of and she shall face the punishment of spending the rest of her life wid me.”

The lovebirds met on the sets of Ek Shringaar-Swabhiman and have dated each other for about two years now. The couple will host a low key marriage ceremony in Mumbai. While this one will only be in the presence of their parents, the duo will soon host a reception for their industry friends.

