Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &

LIFESTYLE

CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
WATCH LIVE TV
DOWNLOAD News18 APP
Follow Us On
Trending Topics : #Coronavirus#BoardResults#COV19 Analytics#IndiaGives
News18 » Lifestyle
1-min read

Avika Gor Joins Manish Raisinghan and Sangeita Chauhaan's Virtual Pre-wedding Festivities

Manish Raisinghan and Sangeita Chauhaan are holding all their wedding festivities online, in the presence of their closest friends.

Trending Desk

Updated:June 30, 2020, 12:02 PM IST
facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp
Avika Gor Joins Manish Raisinghan and Sangeita Chauhaan's Virtual Pre-wedding Festivities
Manish Raisinghan and Sangeita Chauhaan are holding all their wedding festivities online, in the presence of their closest friends.

Sasural Simar Ka fame actor Manish Raisinghan is all set to tie the nuptial knot with Sangeita Chauhaan on Tuesday. The duo is holding all their wedding festivities online, in the presence of their closest friends.

Manish and Sangeita began their wedding celebrations with the mehendi and sangeet ceremony. Joining the duo for their celebrations was Manish’s co-star Avika Gor, among other relatives and friends. The groom-to-be posted wishes and snaps of the screenshots shared by other friends.

106374220_2493257077626797_800154773348795549_n

105951988_270883104184852_6156619504080780327_n

In another album, posted by Manish’s niece, one can see the glimpses of mehendi and cocktail ceremonies. With the title “Maamu Ki Shaadi”, the album captures all the beautiful moments of the family.

A day ago, Manish also posted an adorable message for Sangeita. He wrote, “Kabhi sapne mein bhi nahin socha tha yeh din dekhna padega… shadi? Me? But what to do... when someone charms you with her simplicity and genuineness you just surrender.... That’s what this lovely Lady @sangeitachauhaan is guilty of and she shall face the punishment of spending the rest of her life wid me.”

The lovebirds met on the sets of Ek Shringaar-Swabhiman and have dated each other for about two years now. The couple will host a low key marriage ceremony in Mumbai. While this one will only be in the presence of their parents, the duo will soon host a reception for their industry friends.

Follow @News18Movies for more

Read full article
Next Story
Next Story
facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram
Loading