Avoid Holiday Weight Gain: 5 Healthy Low-Calorie Winter Drinks

Weight loss isn’t easy, but it doesn’t have to be a dull and boring experience. During the winter holiday season, we tend to ease the grip on our strict weight loss diets. Seeking comfort in warm food in winter, we end up gaining weight. If you can relate to this struggle of keeping up the efforts of losing weight, we are here to help. From Honey-Ginger-Lemon Tea to Cinnamon Water, here are the 5 low-calorie beverages that can prevent the derailing of your weight loss efforts and also give warmth In the winter.

Honey-Ginger-Lemon Tea

Gingers work like magic in winter. It is an essential ingredient for many winter meals because of its anti-inflammatory and antibacterial properties. Ginger is low on calories and tastes delicious in both food and beverages. Ginger tea is incredibly calming for throat and nose congestion. You can make a delicious winter beverage to savour during the season by combining it with the zingy flavour of lemon and the sweetness of honey.

Beetroot Juice

Winter brings with it a variety of seasonal fruits and vegetables, beetroot is one such low-calorie food item. Try beetroot juice this winter to be focused on your weight loss efforts. Serve the beetroot juice with a dash of black salt. You can also add other fruits and vegetables, like apples and carrots to spruce the taste.

Spicy Coconut and Almond Milk Tea

Nuts boost metabolism, aiding in weight loss. Almonds are a great food if you’re trying to lose weight because they’re low in calories, high in fibre, and full of good fats. These nuts help the body warm up and boost immunity when combined with spices. Coconut milk has anti-inflammatory and healing properties, which is ideal for this time of year when joint and knee pains can be exacerbated by the cold weather.

Cinnamon Water

Cinnamon stimulate insulin production in the body. It is an excellent winter spice that can help you lose weight. If your insulin activity is effective, your body can better metabolize sugar, preventing weight gain and reducing the risk of blood sugar spikes. Cinnamon water aids digestion and acts as an appetite suppressant.

Read all the Latest Lifestyle News here