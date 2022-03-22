Avoid Making These Makeup Mistakes And Look a Lot Younger

Makeup is not just a way to enhance your beauty but also a way to display your creativity. However, applying makeup that doesn’t suit your skin makes it appear hideous and can also have a negative effect.

Having dry skin

If your skin is extremely dry and you want to apply makeup on it, the skin will absorb the makeup much faster and may even form a lot of wrinkles. It is important to know how to nourish your skin well. If possible, limit the use of deep nourishing cream only at night time.

Using too much foundation

Using an overdose of foundation makes the skin look extremely creaky, and a lot of fine lines start forming on the face within a short time. It is also important to blend the foundation well.

Wrong shade of lipstick

There are certain shades of lipstick that do not suit your skin well, and applying them can make you look aged. For example, if you are applying yellow, red and purple lipstick that does not have a bluish or purple tint, it will make you look older.

The choice of colours around the eyes

Just like lipstick, wearing the wrong eye makeup can also make you look older. In such a situation, avoid choosing the wrong eye shadow shades. Sometimes smokey eye makeup also makes you look older.

