Avoid These 4 Foods If You Are A Thyroid Patient

Our body functions best when all our organs and hormones function in harmony. However, with an unbalanced lifestyle and intake of wrong food items, our health can deteriorate. Thyroid hormones are one of the essential hormones in our body that help repair our cells and control metabolism. The thyroid gland, which secretes these hormones, is located in the neck region. These days, we face mainly two thyroid-related problems: hypothyroidism and hyperthyroidism. These are found to be 10 times more common in women than in men. Symptoms like weight gain, swelling in throat and hair loss are common in this kind of hormonal imbalance. However, most of these can be healed with better food habits. But with the wrong food choices, problems can worsen.

Here are the kinds of food items that should be avoided to keep the Thyroid problem at bay.

1) Cabbage and Cauliflower

While our parents always encouraged us to have all kinds of veggies in our meals, it’s time for you to ditch cauliflowers and cabbages. Goitrogens, found in these vegetables and leaves, can increase thyroid-related problems and it is the best choice to skip them.

2) Caffeine

Stay away from or cut down on caffeine-rich food and drinks like tea and coffee. They can affect the Thyroid gland and, gradually, increase thyroid levels in your blood. This can cause worse health problems in the patient.

3) Red Meat

Your grandma’s suggestion to stay away from red meat may work out this time. Red meat contains large amounts of saturated fat and cholesterol which are harmful to a Thyroid patient. They also increase body temperatures to abnormal levels and you don’t want problems to pile up on the health front.

4) Soybeans

Soybeans, raw or processed, are rich in phytoestrogen which affect certain enzymes related to the production and release of thyroid hormones in the body. Consuming too much phytoestrogen can worsen the thyroid problem for you and it is best to avoid them.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here