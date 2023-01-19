Avoid These 5 Mistakes As Parents To Make Your Child Self-Reliant And Independent

It is quite natural for parents to be concerned about the well-being of their children. They want their kids to be successful in life and achieve all that they dream of. But in a bid to raise their child in the best possible way, parents often tend to become overprotective. They desperately try to protect them from harm, not allowing their kids to learn from their mistakes. Parents sometimes get actively involved in a child’s life choices, rendering poor decision-making skills among their offspring. As a result, parents fail to understand that due to too much coddling, a child’s development is hampered.

If you are too invested in your child’s day-to-day affairs, chances are that you are doing more harm than good. In a fun and insightful video shared by a parenting coach and digital creator, we are introduced to five essential things to avoid as a parent. Let us decode them for you.

Doing their homework

While it is important that you sit with your child when they are doing their homework, you should not be solving all the questions or problems they are facing. Allow your kid to invest their minds in the subject and let them solve the problem on their own. By doing their homework or rushing to help them, you are in fact making them more dependent on you.

Taking their decision

You should allow your kid to make their own decisions and not tell them what to do every time. As a parent, your job is to guide them, not control every decision they take. People learn from their mistakes, and when your child makes a decision, be it good or bad, at the end of the day they will learn from it.

Overpraising your child

Whenever your child achieves something or wins a particular game, you must encourage them and praise their efforts. But keep in mind, not to over-exaggerate their achievements. Applaud their success and encourage them to do better. Point out their wrongdoings as well, when they make a mistake and do not let it pass away.

Being overprotective

Do not always shield your kid from harm. Being too overprotective will take your kid away from the harsh realities of the world. As a result, when they grow up, they will be unable to solve an obstacle by themselves. It will, anyway, not be possible for you to rescue them every time. Teach your kid that failing is an important part of achieving success. Let them work hard and realise the value of it.

Fulfilling all their wishes

Parents often make the mistake of fulfilling all their child’s demands and tantrums. If you continue doing so, your kid will not learn to value money and spend excessively, when they grow up. It is crucial that you allow your kid to understand that it takes much effort to purchase an item.

