Avoid These Common Haircare and Skincare Mistakes in the Monsoon

Lush green trees, beautiful flowers, the smell of wet earth, petrichor, hot cup of chai and those pakoras – Monsoons in India are an occasion to celebrate. In addition to the joy it brings, it is often associated with hair and skin issues.

Those can be attributed to humidity. Humidity encourages the growth of numerous bacteria, making infections of the skin and scalp more likely. The majority of us make the error of neglecting a skincare and a haircare regimen tailored to the season. This monsoon, avoid making these mistakes when it comes to haircare and skincare.

1) Never skip applying sunscreen, common perception amongst people is “no need for sunscreen when it’s not sunny”. “Sun is hidden but not the harmful UV rays. Sunscreen is non-negotiable. Let your skin breathe by switching to water-based products from your regular oil-based ones,” says Pooja Nagdev, Aromatherapist & Cosmetologist , Inatur.

2) Moisturise well. Because of humidity everyone can suffer from oily sticky skin irrespective of the skin type and this makes one not to put on the moisturiser. Always remember that moisturising is the single most important anti aging step in skincare routine. So do not make the mistake of skipping moisturiser. Instead of putting the thick creamy moisturiser use the gel based ones.

3) “Go light on makeup. Too many layers of foundation and thick concealers can clog pores and increase the chances of breakout,” says Dr. Neha Sharma, Dermatologist, Estique clinic, Gurugram.

4) Too much moisture can be a breeding ground for fungus. “So, if you get wet in the rains make sure that you pat your skin completely dry, especially between web spaces of hands and feet,” opines Sharma.

5) The feeling of being sticky and filthy from not rinsing enough is all too common during the monsoon season. That’s because oily skin makes dust stick to it. “To prevent your pores from becoming clogged, be sure to rinse away any additional dirt. If you don’t exfoliate, your skin may accumulate dead cells, making it appear dull and worn out,” adds Nagdev.

5) If you get wet in the rain, make sure that you wash your hair immediately with a shampoo. “Oiling regularly and regular hair washes are also essential for monsoon haircare,” says Ujjawal Ahuja, Director, Jovees Herbal.

6) Rain and humidity can make your hair frizzy so never skip a conditioner.

7) Dandruff is an extremely common problem faced during monsoons so try to wash your hair frequently and avoid hair oils and hair gels if you have dandruff as they can exacerbate the issue.

8) Have 6-7 glasses of water per day to stay hydrated. The body still needs hydration even though you might not feel as thirsty during the monsoons as you do in the scorching summer.

